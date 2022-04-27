Paper Bag Market Size to grow by USD 1.19 billion from 2021 to 2026| Driven by Environmental Benefits Associated with Paper Bags | Technavio

Paper Bag Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our paper bag market report covers the following areas:

Paper Bag Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving growth in the paper bag market is the environmental benefits associated with paper bags. Paper bags are biodegradable, which makes them environmentally friendly and more acceptable among consumers. Paper bags are environment-friendly as they are recyclable, reusable, save energy, and conserve natural resources. Papers bags help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which, in turn, reduces the carbon footprint. The environmental benefits associated with paper bags will increase the adoption of such products by enterprises in industries, such as retail, which will drive the growth of the global paper bag market.

However, the limited durability of paper bags will be a major challenge for the paper bag market vendors. The ban on regular plastic carrying bags and packaging has increased the demand for paper bags. However, the durability of paper bags is a major concern, especially for enterprises in the food and beverages industry. Paper bags are not strong enough to carry the weight of food. Also, paper bags are not feasible to pack liquid food items such as juice, gravy, and curry. Restaurants and foodservice providers find it difficult to package liquid food items for takeaways using paper bags as spillage of such food items can cause the hampering of packages leading to food loss and contamination. Hence, the durability of paper bags, especially for enterprises in the food and beverages industry, is a major challenge for their adoption.

Paper Bag Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

End-user

Retail



Food And Beverage



Construction



Pharmaceutical



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Paper Bag Market 2022-2026: Revenue Generating Segment & Regional Analysis

The paper bag market share growth in the retail segment will be significant for revenue generation. Increasing awareness about eco-friendly packaging materials and less usage of plastic bags is one of the key factors driving the growth of the retail segment. An estimated 500 billion to 1 trillion single-use paper bags are used by retailers every year. For retailers, the main advantages of using paper bags are that they are cost-effective, easy to use, and easy to store. Vendors are also offering paper bag solutions for packaging that are visually appealing. The usage of paper bags in the retail sub-segment will drive the growth of the market.

36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for paper bags in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and South American regions. Changing lifestyles and the increased consumption of fast foods and convenience foods, along with strict regulations on reducing packaging waste will facilitate the paper bag market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Paper Bag Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist paper bag market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the paper bag market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the paper bag market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of paper bag market vendors

Paper Bag Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.41% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.97 Performing market contribution North America at 36% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled El Dorado Packaging, Inteplast Group, International Paper Co., Novolex Holdings LLC, NOVPLASTA CZ, s.r.o., Papier-Mettler KG, Ronpak Inc, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, United Bags Inc., and WestRock Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Food and Beverage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

El Dorado Packaging

Inteplast Group

International Paper Co.

Novolex Holdings LLC

Papier-Mettler KG

Ronpak Inc

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

United Bags Inc.

WestRock Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

