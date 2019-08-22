Paper-Based Insurance Process Is Now Placed Firmly in the Past, and Your Clients Will Thank You

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Revolution Insurance Technologies (RIT) is proud to have been selected by CIO Applications Magazine as one of the Top 25 InsurTech Solution Providers for 2019. According to CIO Magazine, "Advanced technological innovation is an integral part of the insurance industry today. The process of getting an insurance quote can be accomplished at the click of a button while the user can monitor the insurance and its coverage over a mobile application, putting the paper-based insurance process far in the past."

The RIT platform is a complete end-to-end, multi-carrier, turnkey insurance sales and marketing platform designed for large Insurance Marketing Organizations (IMO's), FMO's, BGA's, and Agents. Our business partners can now easily generate leads, manage the sales process, write Life and Health policies for both group and individuals across multiple carriers, and maintain their client relationships after the sale. In addition, we have a team of experienced marketers that will develop and deploy content to help future the brands of our partners and leverage the latest search techniques, like hyperlocal, to gain a significant marketing advantage resulting in increased lead flow and more sales opportunities.

"Being recognized by CIO Applications Magazine shows that both consumers and insurance professionals expect the insurance industry to place its primary focus on the customer experience. Solve for the customer and you will solve for the agents and agencies. With our solutions, our clients witness a 50 percent reduction in the sales effort, which results in twice as many customer conversations, 50 percent increase in signed contracts and 50 percent increase in product sales per customer,", added Kurt Burr, President RIT.

About Revolution Insurance Technologies

Revolution Insurance Technologies (https://revolutioninsure.com) RIT is an InsureTech company in the Health and Life Insurance space, with a leading-edge, multi-carrier sales and marketing SaaS platform that accelerates insurance sales for large companies and agents. Our platform was built by Insurance professionals to streamline the quoting and writing process for both agents and consumers resulting in quality time with customers and in increase in sales for agents.

About Insurance CIO Outlook

Published from Fremont, California, Insurance CIO Outlook is a print and online magazine that gives insights about the latest news and updates on new technologies that are transforming the ways insurance industries work. A panel of experts, professionals, and technology leaders including board members of Insurance CIO Outlook have finalized the list of "Top 25 InsureTech Solution Providers of 2019" and shortlisted the best companies. For more info, visit: https://www.insuranceciooutlook.com

