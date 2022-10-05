Paper Cups Market Size to Hit US$ 9.21 Bn by 2031 at CAGR of 4.5 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Food service sector is expected to remain a leading end user of paper cups. Focus on curbing their footprint and adoption more environmentally friendly packaging solutions across food service sector will continue fuelling demand for paper cups through the forecast period.

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paper cups are used in food and beverage, household and institutional sectors. Their high utility across the spectrum can be attributed to their low-weight, eco-friendly nature, cost-effectiveness, and high recyclability. According to a Future Market Insights (FMI) report, the market is expected to surpass US$ 9210 Mn in 2021, at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2021 and 2031.

Amidst banning of single use plastics across the globe and growing efforts to eliminate plastic from packaging has led to emergence of paper based packaging items as a feasible solution. This has lead to adoption of paper cups in food service industry over past few years. Rising establishment of quick service restaurants in emerging economies and adoption of take away culture to suit the need of convenience will drive the paper cups demand during the forecast period.

Request Sample Report [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7591

Increasing focus on developing recyclable, biodegradable and plastic free cups, high demand for packaged foods and incorporation of disposable products in online food delivery services will further accelerate the market growth.

Presence of fast food giants and rising awareness in western countries regarding harmful effects of plastic has boosted the adoption of paper cups in such region. Market players are emphasizing on penetrating emerging economies of Asia and Africa due to surge in opening of fast food joints, rise in millennial and working population and soaring popularity of dining out in these countries.

Emergence of online food services and adoption of on-the-go services will create opportunities for market growth. Increasing installation of modern vending machines in high crowd locations like railways and airport to provide better consumer experience will positively influence the market growth in upcoming years.

Key Takeaways from FMI's Paper cups Market Study

The U.S. will drive the paper cups market in upcoming years due to establishment of modern food service industries in urban cities of the country. Increase in disposable income of people, and busy lifestyle will further accelerate the market growth.

Establishment of new fast food joints and coffee and beverage shops in GCC countries will boost the demand for paper cups in the region.

China will offer lucrative opportunities for paper cups market expansion. Improvements in recycling infrastructure, boosted tourism, and high consumption of tea and coffee will drive the paper cup market growth.

will offer lucrative opportunities for paper cups market expansion. Improvements in recycling infrastructure, boosted tourism, and high consumption of tea and coffee will drive the paper cup market growth. India paper cups market is forecast to experience substantial demand during the forecast period owing to improved standards of living, changes in consumer lifestyle habits, and ban of single use plastics in the country.

paper cups market is forecast to experience substantial demand during the forecast period owing to improved standards of living, changes in consumer lifestyle habits, and ban of single use plastics in the country. More than 65% of global paper cups market sales comprises of hot beverage cups owing to increasing demand of on-the-go coffee by millennials.

Emergence of eating out trend rather than eating home cooked meals will create an absolute dollar of opportunity worth more than US$ 1.4 billion over the forecast period.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-7591

"Implementation of strict regulations on plastic waste generation WILL drive the sales of paper cups to reduce pollution. Rising demand for disposable and biodegradable packaging to cater to busy lifestyle will boost the paper cups market growth throughout the forecast period," says the FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Future Market Insight (FMI) explains the recent competitive scenario in the paper cups market along with different strategies employed by manufacturers to gain significant edge.

Key players in the paper cups market are focusing on new product development to gain popularity among end users.

For example, in December 2020, BrandBase introduced the world's first plastic-free disposable coffee cup called "Jungle Cup" which biodegrades within 12 weeks without any external processing.

In January 2020 , Lavazza Professional introduced biodegradable and recyclable cup especially for vending machines.

, Lavazza Professional introduced biodegradable and recyclable cup especially for vending machines. In July 2019 , Huhtamaki announced its new 100% PEFC (Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification) certified paperboard made "Bioware Impresso" double walled hot cup as a part of its existing Bioware compostable range.

The report also states that manufacturers are also focusing on the expansion of businesses in the developing markets owing to booming fast food industry in those regions and partnering with new value chain participants to achieve sales growth.

Report Customization available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-7591

Key Segments Covered in Paper cups Market Study

Cup Capacity:

Up to 150 ml

151 to 350 ml

351 to 500 ml

Above 500 ml

Cup Type:

Cold Beverage Cups

Hot Beverage Cups

Sales Channel:

Supermarkets

Distributors

Departmental Stores

Online Sales

End User:

Food service

Institutional

Households

Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Use promo code ->> FMITODAY to get flat 20% discount

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Overview

1.2. Analysis and Recommendations

1.3. Wheel of Opportunity

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

3. Paper Cups Market Demand and Pricing Analysis

3.1. Historical Market Volume (Mn Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2016 – 2020

3.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Mn Units) and Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2021 - 2031

3.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

3.4. Pricing Analysis By Cup Capacity

4. Market Background

4.1. Global Packaging Market Outlook

4.2. Global Food Service Packaging Market: The Benefits

4.3. Foodservice Packaging Legislations

View Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/paper-cups-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Packaging

Paper Pleated Cups Market Forecast: Paper pleated cups are expendable cups utilized for devouring beverages and refreshments, for example, tea, coffee, soda, dips and soups. Paper pleated cups are treated, pleated and lightweight

Cold Waxed Paper Cups Market Sales: Demand for the cold waxed paper cups will witness steady recovery in the short term, with an optimistic growth outlook in the long run after the pandemic

Paperboard Jars Market Value: The global paperboard jars market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of nearly 3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032

Disposable Cups Market Demand: Disposable cups market is estimated to register high growth with the overall valuation forecast to reach US$ 10.6 Bn in 2021. FMI also has projected disposable cups demand to increase at 5.7% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

Recyclable Cups Market Type: Expected to flourish at a value CAGR of 5.3%, the global recyclable cups market is likely to enjoy a positive expansion trajectory

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Browse Latest Market reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights, Inc.