Paper Edge Protectors Market Size to Grow by USD 620.75 Mn| Rapid Industrialization to boost market growth| Technavio

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the Paper Edge Protectors Market industry.

Cascades Inc., CORDSTRAP BV, Crown Holdings Inc., Dongguan ZhongYueDa paper Co. Ltd., Eltete TPM Ltd, Inter-Pack LTD., Konfida Ambalaj Tekstil San. Tic. AS, Kunert Group, Napco National, North American Laminating and Converting Co., PACFORT, Packaging Corp of America, Primapack SAE, RAJAPACK Ltd., Romiley Board Mill among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Product:

Angular



The angular segment's share of the paper edge protectors market will expand significantly. Angular paper edge protectors make weights stable and goods compact and safely fastened to the foundation, allowing several boxes, even very heavy ones, to be stacked together, including multiple packages. These reasons are encouraging end-user acceptance of angular paper edge protectors, which will drive the segment's growth during the forecast period.



Round

Regional Market Outlook

During the projection period, APAC will account for 46% of the market's growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for paper edge protectors. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

The growing popularity of online shopping will aid the expansion of the paper edge protectors market in APAC over the projected period, resulting in a considerable increase in the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions.

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK will contribute to the highest market growth.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global Home Textile Retail Market

Market Trend:

The growing popularity of plastic-based paper edge protectors:

Due to the fact that paper is less heat resistant in intense temperatures, suppliers have had to come up with new techniques to make paper edge protectors. As a result, suppliers are turning to plastics to provide long-lasting and environmentally friendly paper edge protectors. Polymer resins, such as polypropylene, are widely available and sold by a variety of providers. As a result, end-users are increasingly using paper edge protectors made of plastic.

Market Challenge:

Volatility in raw material prices across regions, such as the Americas and APAC:

The cost of these raw resources is determined by a variety of factors, including changing economic conditions, currency rate and commodity price variations, resource availability, and transportation costs. Other factors that influence supply and demand pressure include political upheaval and instability, meteorological conditions, and natural disasters. Furthermore, supplier consolidation will boost price pressure from suppliers to vendors.

Paper Edge Protectors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.11% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 620.75 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.66 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Cascades Inc., CORDSTRAP BV, Crown Holdings Inc., Dongguan ZhongYueDa paper Co. Ltd., Eltete TPM Ltd, Inter-Pack LTD., Konfida Ambalaj Tekstil San. Tic. AS, Kunert Group, Napco National, North American Laminating and Converting Co., PACFORT, Packaging Corp of America, Primapack SAE, RAJAPACK Ltd., Romiley Board Mill, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., TRANSFORMACAO DE PAPEL E COMERCIO DE EMBALAGENS SA, VPK Group NV, and Yamaton Paper GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Angular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Angular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Angular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Angular - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Angular - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Round - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Round - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Round - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Round - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Round - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 CORDSTRAP BV

Exhibit 89: CORDSTRAP BV - Overview



Exhibit 90: CORDSTRAP BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: CORDSTRAP BV - Key offerings

10.4 Crown Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 92: Crown Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Crown Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Crown Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Crown Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Konfida Ambalaj Tekstil San. Tic. AS

Exhibit 96: Konfida Ambalaj Tekstil San. Tic. AS - Overview



Exhibit 97: Konfida Ambalaj Tekstil San. Tic. AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Konfida Ambalaj Tekstil San. Tic. AS - Key offerings

10.6 Kunert Group

Exhibit 99: Kunert Group - Overview



Exhibit 100: Kunert Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Kunert Group - Key offerings

10.7 North American Laminating and Converting Co.

Exhibit 102: North American Laminating and Converting Co. - Overview



Exhibit 103: North American Laminating and Converting Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: North American Laminating and Converting Co. - Key offerings

10.8 Packaging Corp of America

Exhibit 105: Packaging Corp of America - Overview



Exhibit 106: Packaging Corp of America - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Packaging Corp of America - Key news



Exhibit 108: Packaging Corp of America - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Packaging Corp of America - Segment focus

10.9 Primapack SAE

Exhibit 110: Primapack SAE - Overview



Exhibit 111: Primapack SAE - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Primapack SAE - Key offerings

10.10 Smurfit Kappa Group

Exhibit 113: Smurfit Kappa Group - Overview



Exhibit 114: Smurfit Kappa Group - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Smurfit Kappa Group - Key news



Exhibit 116: Smurfit Kappa Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Smurfit Kappa Group - Segment focus

10.11 Sonoco Products Co.

Exhibit 118: Sonoco Products Co. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Sonoco Products Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Sonoco Products Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Sonoco Products Co. - Segment focus

10.12 VPK Group NV

Exhibit 122: VPK Group NV - Overview



Exhibit 123: VPK Group NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: VPK Group NV - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

