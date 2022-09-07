Paper™ Named Educational Support Partner for Mesquite Independent School District

Mesquite Independent School District enters a three-year partnership with Paper to provide unlimited Educational Support and virtual tutoring for students

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Mesquite Independent School District (Mesquite ISD) today announced a partnership with Paper ™ to provide students with an unlimited, on-demand Educational Support System featuring virtual tutoring, writing assignment review, career and college support, and other academic support tools.

Over the next three years, 22,000 Mesquite ISD students in grades six through twelve will have extra academic support to expand learning beyond classroom walls while also helping to support teachers—all at no cost to students or families!

Mesquite Independent School District is one of Paper's newest partners in Texas. (CNW Group/Paper)

"We wanted to find innovative ways to extend the classroom in an authentic way so that the learning that happened in the classroom could be supported outside the classroom," said Gerald Sarpy II, Executive Director of Leadership Development, Mesquite ISD. "The 24-hour access that Paper offers allows our students to connect with trained professionals to support and augment the learning taking place inside the classroom."

Founded and led by mission-driven educators, Paper already supports 28,000-plus K-12 students across Texas with 1:1 instructional support available from multilingual instructors in English, Spanish, French, and Mandarin. Currently, more than 2.5 million students across North America have access to Paper.

"What excites me the most about our partnership with Paper is thinking about all of our students—whether they're sitting in the classroom or at home—who just need that one little next step to keep going with their work," said Dr. Leslie Feinglas, Assistant Superintendent for Leadership Development and Strategic Initiatives, Mesquite ISD. "Having support students can instantly access for any subject, at any time of day to help guide them through their work will enable our students to achieve better outcomes."

On Paper's secure chat-based platform, fully background-checked tutors work individually with students to help them master concepts, improve their writing, and facilitate the completion of their coursework. Teachers and administrators have complete access to the platform to view tutoring session transcripts, student insights, and analytics that help power data-informed instruction and decision-making to improve student outcomes.

"Paper is thrilled to partner with Mesquite ISD to support the entire community—students, teachers, parents, and administrators," said Philip Cutler, Paper co-founder and CEO. "Paper's educational support platform will help students and make life easier for teachers and parents, who no longer have to be on-call 24/7 to help kids study or complete their coursework."

"I think that Paper is a great resource for our parents who don't always know how to help their students," said Selena Knight, an instructional technology coach and parent at Mesquite ISD. "Many times, our students just need help figuring out how to get to an answer, and now they can engage with a Paper tutor anytime instead of waiting for help from a parent or teacher."

Staffing, cost, and logistical hurdles often stand in the way of Texas school districts meeting statutory requirements for accelerated instruction covered by the state's House Bill 4545 . Paper helps districts overcome these challenges with its team of highly qualified tutors. The company partners with school districts throughout Texas to help students attain proficiency in meeting state academic standards to accelerate student achievement in all K-12 subject areas.

Paper is an approved service by the Central Texas Purchasing Alliance and EPIC 6. Additionally, the Texas Education Agency's (TEA) Vetted Texas Tutor Corps approved Paper's award-winning platform for meeting the research-based components of high-impact tutoring and supporting districts with implementation. The TEA's high-impact tutoring toolkit also recommends that districts find tutoring providers via Brown University's National Student Support Accelerator, which also lists Paper.

About Paper:

Mission-driven educators founded Paper to help every student reach their full potential through an unlimited, on-demand Educational Support System (ESS) that includes 1:1 virtual tutoring, a Review Center, College & Career Support, and Paper Live. Paper's highly qualified educators provide an instructional framework emphasizing inquiry-based learning to empower students to pursue lifelong learning and prepare for college and career success. Paper's multilingual support is available in English, Spanish, French, and Mandarin. With a mission to help close the achievement and opportunity gaps, Paper aims to address the inequities facing all students, especially those from marginalized groups.

As of June 2022, Paper supports approximately 2.5 million students at hundreds of unique school districts across 30 U.S. states and Canada. Learn more or request a demo at paper.co .

