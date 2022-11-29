Paper notebooks market: Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The paper notebooks market size is forecast to increase by USD 21820.5 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.21%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the emergence of various types of paper, the increasing adoption in the education sector, and product launches.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Paper Notebooks Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global paper notebooks market as a part of the office services and supplies market, which covers providers of office services and manufacturers of office supplies and equipment. Technavio calculates the global commercial services and supplies market size based on the combined revenue generated by companies offering products and services in commercial printing, environmental and facilities services, office services and supplies, security and alarm services, and diversified support services.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 2U Inc., A Good Company, Adhikar Paper Industries, AQRAT PRINTING HOUSE, Archies Ltd, Baier & Schneider GmbH & Co. KG, Bamboo India, C. Josef Lamy GmbH, Cimpress Plc, Field Notes Brand, ITC Ltd., JK Paper Ltd, KHANNA PAPER MILLS, KOKUYO Co. Ltd., Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd., Maharashtra Book Mfg. Co, and Monsieur Notebook Ltd

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), end-user (academic institutions and corporates), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by distribution channel (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion:

Offline:

The offline segment grew gradually by USD 18,408.23 million in 2017 and continued to grow till 2021. The offline segment holds the major share of the global paper notebooks market. The segment considers the sales of paper notebooks through various brick-and-mortar stores, such as departmental stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, and exclusive company-operated outlets. Significant growth in the education sector, the rising number of educational institutions, and increasing student enrolment are driving the growth of the segment. The segment is also driven by the rising number of specialty stores that sell stationery products.

What are the key data covered in paper notebooks market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the paper notebooks market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the paper notebooks market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cloud data warehouse market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of paper notebooks market vendors

Paper Notebooks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 156 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.21% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 21820.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.37 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A Good Company, Adhikar Paper Industries, AQRAT PRINTING HOUSE, Archies Ltd, Baier and Schneider GmbH and Co. KG, Bamboo India, C. Josef Lamy GmbH, Cimpress Plc, Field Notes Brand, ITC Ltd., JK Paper Ltd, KHANNA PAPER MILLS, KOKUYO Co. Ltd., Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd., and Maharashtra Book Mfg. Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global paper notebooks market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global paper notebooks market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Academic institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Academic institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Academic institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Academic institutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Academic institutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Corporates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Corporates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Corporates - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Corporates - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Corporates - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 A Good Company

Exhibit 108: A Good Company - Overview



Exhibit 109: A Good Company - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: A Good Company - Key offerings

12.4 AQRAT PRINTING HOUSE

Exhibit 111: AQRAT PRINTING HOUSE - Overview



Exhibit 112: AQRAT PRINTING HOUSE - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: AQRAT PRINTING HOUSE - Key offerings

12.5 Archies Ltd

Exhibit 114: Archies Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 115: Archies Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Archies Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Archies Ltd - Segment focus

12.6 Baier and Schneider GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 118: Baier and Schneider GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 119: Baier and Schneider GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Baier and Schneider GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.7 Bamboo India

Exhibit 121: Bamboo India - Overview



Exhibit 122: Bamboo India - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Bamboo India - Key offerings

12.8 C. Josef Lamy GmbH

Exhibit 124: C. Josef Lamy GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 125: C. Josef Lamy GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: C. Josef Lamy GmbH - Key offerings

12.9 Cimpress Plc

Exhibit 127: Cimpress Plc - Overview



Exhibit 128: Cimpress Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Cimpress Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Cimpress Plc - Segment focus

12.10 Field Notes Brand

Exhibit 131: Field Notes Brand - Overview



Exhibit 132: Field Notes Brand - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Field Notes Brand - Key offerings

12.11 ITC Ltd.

Exhibit 134: ITC Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: ITC Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: ITC Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: ITC Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 KHANNA PAPER MILLS

Exhibit 138: KHANNA PAPER MILLS - Overview



Exhibit 139: KHANNA PAPER MILLS - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: KHANNA PAPER MILLS - Key offerings

12.13 KOKUYO Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 141: KOKUYO Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: KOKUYO Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: KOKUYO Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 144: KOKUYO Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: KOKUYO Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Maharashtra Book Mfg. Co

Exhibit 149: Maharashtra Book Mfg. Co - Overview



Exhibit 150: Maharashtra Book Mfg. Co - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Maharashtra Book Mfg. Co - Key offerings

12.16 The Hamelin Group

Exhibit 152: The Hamelin Group - Overview



Exhibit 153: The Hamelin Group - Business segments



Exhibit 154: The Hamelin Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 155: The Hamelin Group - Segment focus

12.17 VISHWAS NOTEBOOK MFG. CO.

Exhibit 156: VISHWAS NOTEBOOK MFG. CO. - Overview



Exhibit 157: VISHWAS NOTEBOOK MFG. CO. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: VISHWAS NOTEBOOK MFG. CO. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 159: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 160: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 161: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 162: Research methodology



Exhibit 163: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 164: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 165: List of abbreviations

