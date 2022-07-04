Paper Notebooks Market Size to Grow by USD 16.55 Billion | By Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Segmentation by Application (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

Offline:

The paper notebooks market share growth by the offline will be significant during the forecast period. The offline segment held the major share of the global paper notebooks market in 2020. It includes the sales of paper notebooks through various brick and mortar stores, such as departmental stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, and exclusive company-operated outlets. Offline stores enable direct interaction between customers and retailers. Departmental stores can be easily operated in rural areas and are accessible to a wide range of people. Significant growth of the education sector led by the rising number of educational institutions and increasing student enrolment is driving the demand for paper notebooks.

Out-of-Scope:

Online

Paper Notebooks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 16.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.09 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled C. Josef Lamy GmbH, Exacompta Clairefontaine SA, Hallmark Licensing LLC, ITC Ltd., kikki.K Pty Ltd., Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.,

Leuchtturm Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG, Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd., The Hamelin Group, and The ODP Corp Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis,

COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Application (offline and online) and Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA).

Key Companies- C. Josef Lamy GmbH, Exacompta Clairefontaine SA, Hallmark Licensing LLC, ITC Ltd., kikki.K Pty Ltd., Kokuyo Camlin Ltd., Leuchtturm Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG, Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd., The Hamelin Group, and The ODP Corp. among others.

Driver- Emergence of various types of paper to drive the market.

Challenge- Stringent regulations on paper manufacturing to hamper the market growth.

Vendor Insights-

The paper notebooks market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

C. Josef Lamy GmbH- The company offers various products, such as hardcover notebooks, softcover notebooks, and booklets.

Exacompta Clairefontaine SA- The company offers various notebooks and writing pads such as Side Stapled Notebooks, Rhodiarama soft cover notebooks, and Rhodia Silver Webnotebooks.

Hallmark Licensing LLC- The company offers various notebooks such as White Etched Dots Faux Leather Notebook with Pen, Dalmatian Spots Slim Notebook, and Peanuts Woodstock Small Paperback Notebook.

Paper Notebooks Market Driver:

Emergence of various types of paper:

The different types of papers available in the market, which are being used for manufacturing paper notebooks, are anticipated to increase the adoption of consumers and drive the market during the forecast period. The various types of papers used for making notebooks are includes, Bond Paper, Endpapers, Parchment Paper, Recycled Paper, Munken, And Wove. Bond paper is a high-quality, tough paper that is made from cotton. It is mostly used in banks and government organizations for documentation purposes. Endpapers are the first and last cover pages of a notebook, which are used to cover the papers inside the book. They are mostly plain white or any other color of choice and mostly represent the brand logo design of the notebook company. Wove paper is a plain paper mostly found in books where printing is required. Owing to the emergence of various types of paper used for manufacturing paper notebooks, the use of paper notebooks among customers is expected to increase.

Paper Notebooks Market Challenge:

Stringent regulations on paper manufacturing:

The paper manufacturing process usually emits harmful gases such as carbon monoxide and methane, which cause pollution and negatively impact the environment. Toxic emissions are one of the major challenges expected to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Stringent regulations on the manufacturing of paper notebooks for environmental safety significantly influence the existing practices and future opportunities in the notebook industry. The regulations are the preventive measures, which must be complied with by vendors to reduce the negative environmental impacts of manufacturing paper notebooks. For instance, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) implemented the Formaldehyde Standards for Composite Wood Products Act of 2010. This act regulates the emissions of formaldehyde from composite wood products during the manufacture of paper and paper notebooks. Owing to these regulations, vendors operating in the market incur high production costs and compliance costs associated with the production of paper products such as paper notebooks. This may lead to a decline in the production of paper notebooks and hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Office services and supplies market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 C. Josef Lamy GmbH

Exhibit 43: C. Josef Lamy GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 44: C. Josef Lamy GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 45: C. Josef Lamy GmbH - Key offerings

10.4 Exacompta Clairefontaine SA

10.5 Hallmark Licensing LLC

Exhibit 50: Hallmark Licensing LLC - Overview



Exhibit 51: Hallmark Licensing LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 52:Hallmark Licensing LLC - Key news



Exhibit 53: Hallmark Licensing LLC - Key offerings

10.6 ITC Ltd.

Exhibit 54: ITC Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 55: ITC Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 56:ITC Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 57: ITC Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: ITC Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 kikki.K Pty Ltd.

Exhibit 59: kikki.K Pty Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 60: kikki.K Pty Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 61: kikki.K Pty Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.

Exhibit 62: Kokuyo Camlin Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 63: Kokuyo Camlin Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 64: Kokuyo Camlin Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Leuchtturm Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG

Exhibit 65: Leuchtturm Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 66: Leuchtturm Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Leuchtturm Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings

10.10 Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 68: Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 70: Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 The Hamelin Group

Exhibit 71: The Hamelin Group - Overview



Exhibit 72: The Hamelin Group - Business segments



Exhibit 73: The Hamelin Group - Key offerings

10.12 The ODP Corp.

Exhibit 74: The ODP Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 75: The ODP Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: The ODP Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: The ODP Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 78: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 79: Research Methodology



Exhibit 80: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 81: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 82: List of abbreviations

