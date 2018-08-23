Paper Packaging Market Report 2018-2028

NEW YORK, August 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Type (Containerboard, Cartonboard, Flexible Packaging Paper, and Others), by Grade (Unbleached Kraft Paperboard, Bleached Paperboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Others), by End-User (Food and Beverage, Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Industrial, Retail, and Others) & by Region Plus Analysis of Leading Companies.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05490654







Visiongain's comprehensive new 209-page report reveals that the global paper packaging market will reach a value of $303.8 billion in 2018. As such paper packaging still dominates the packaging landscape in many consumer verticals and industrial applications due to its light weight and highly recyclable nature.



Are you involved in the paper packaging market or intend to be?



It's vital that you keep your knowledge up to date. You need this report.



Market scope: Paper based packaging originates from a paper or board mill where the paper or board is transformed into rolls or sheets. There are four main types of paper packaging that we categorize as submarkets: Corrugated Cases, Paperboard, Wrapping Paper and other. Our analysis includes all major end use submarkets such as food, healthcare, beverage, industrial, personal care and other consumer. Visiongain assesses how these four submarkets, six sub segments and the 20 largest national markets will evolve over the forecast period. The competitive landscape is further illustrated with examination of the 15 market leading companies.







The Paper Packaging Market Forecast Report 2018-2028:



Where are the paper packaging market opportunities?



- 200+ charts, and graphs reveal market data allowing you to target your strategy more effectively



When will the paper packaging market grow?



- Global, regional and paper packaging submarket forecasts and analysis from 2018-2028 illustrate the market progression



Where are the regional paper packaging market opportunities from 2018-2028?



- Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities



- North America



- US



- Canada



- Mexico



- Latin America



- Brazil



- Argentina



- Chile



- Asia Pacific



- China



- Japan



- India



- South Korea



- Australia



- Europe



- Germany



- France



- UK



- Italy



- Spain



- Russia



- Middle East and Africa



- UAE



- Egypt



- South Africa



What are the factors influencing paper packaging market dynamics?



- Economic growth in developing and emerging countries



- Lifestyle trends



- Growth in middle class disposable income



- Rising consumer awareness regarding environment condition



- Increasing demand for packaged food



- Ban on lightweight plastic bags



Who are the leading 10 paper packaging companies?



- BillerudKorsnäs



- Cascades



- DS Smith



- International Paper Company



- Mondi Group



- WestRock



- Tetra Pak



- ITC Limited



- Clearwater Paper Corporation



- Amcor Limited



Who should read this report?



- Paper Manufacturers



- Packaging Companies



- Chemical / pulp Processing Companies



- Retailers



- NPD Specialists



- Packaging Engineers



- Recycling Companies



- Business development managers



- Marketing managers



- Suppliers



- Manufacturers



- Investors



- Banks



- Government agencies







