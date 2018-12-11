Paper Pigments: Worldwide Opportunity Forecast to 2023 -- Increasing Adoption of UWF Paper in Packaging to Gain Traction

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Paper Pigments Market is projected to register a CAGR of around 4% by 2023.

Increasing adoption of UWF paper in packaging to gain traction in the global paper pigments market. The advent of industry 4.0 has led to technological advances and increased adoption of sustainable packaging solutions.

The increasing focus on hygiene is driving the consumption of tissue papers. The growing demand for various products such as paper towels, toilet paper, facial wipes, and tissue papers used in the food industry will contribute to the growth of the global paper pigments market during the forecast period.

The paper production industry contributes significantly to carbon dioxide emissions and global warming. The paper production process will require resources such as trees for fiber production and fuel for manufacturing. The significant increase in the use of both resources will have a negative impact on the environment which will contribute to the global warming.

