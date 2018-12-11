Paper Pigments: Worldwide Opportunity Forecast to 2023 -- Increasing Adoption of UWF Paper in Packaging to Gain Traction
The "Global Paper Pigments Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Paper Pigments Market is projected to register a CAGR of around 4% by 2023.
Increasing adoption of UWF paper in packaging to gain traction in the global paper pigments market. The advent of industry 4.0 has led to technological advances and increased adoption of sustainable packaging solutions.
The increasing focus on hygiene is driving the consumption of tissue papers. The growing demand for various products such as paper towels, toilet paper, facial wipes, and tissue papers used in the food industry will contribute to the growth of the global paper pigments market during the forecast period.
The paper production industry contributes significantly to carbon dioxide emissions and global warming. The paper production process will require resources such as trees for fiber production and fuel for manufacturing. The significant increase in the use of both resources will have a negative impact on the environment which will contribute to the global warming.
Key Players
- BASF
- DowDuPont
- Imerys
- KRONOS Worldwide
- Omya
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Coated paper - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Uncoated paper - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF
- DowDuPont
- Imerys
- KRONOS Worldwide
- Omya
