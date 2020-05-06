PAPER Sees Record Student Engagement Amid COVID-19 School Closures

MONTREAL, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PAPER, the leading Educational Support System (ESS), today announced engagement data following COVID-19 school closures. PAPER's Live Help (tutoring) tool, which provides students with 24/7 unlimited instant access to live educators, has reported record months in March and April. Highlights include a 52% increase of in-session activity minutes and consecutive months of record breaking positive session ratings (March 97.9%, April 98.6%). Yearly MoM growth increased 1250%.

"In these challenging times, students and teachers have increasingly been turning to PAPER to help support academic needs," said Philip Cutler, Chief Executive Officer of Paper Education Company Inc., "While K-12 schools have often been criticized for slow adoption of technology, this crisis has led to accelerated adoption and implementation of technology in education. We are proud to play a role in this innovation."

The spike in usage is attributed to the new distance teaching methods that schools have been using in the past month. Identified by PAPER are 3 main areas of growth within engagement:

Higher student activations within partner school districts

Increased frequency of student logins

Longer sessions durations

"There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding our schools, but students have found comfort in knowing they are well supported. We are also helping relieve teachers who have been overwhelmed with increased workloads," Cutler added. "In our mission to provide educational equity, moments like this are when we must answer the bell and support the community." With students now forced to learn exclusively in a remote setting, the dependence on flexibility and instant support is higher than ever. Over 40 top districts across the US currently use PAPER as their ESS. Since the mandated closure of schools, 88% have seen an increase in activity, including 30% who have seen activity increase over 100%.

About PAPER

Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, PAPER is the leading Educational Support System. Driven by a mission to deliver true educational equity, PAPER's ESS increases student achievement and teacher effectiveness. PAPER has partnered with some of the most influential districts including Irvine Unified School District, Springfield Public Schools, Sequoia Union High School District, Denver Public Schools, Tustin Unified School District.

