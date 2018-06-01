Paper Source expands design partnerships bringing fashion brand ELOQUII and iconic kids brand Hanna Andersson to the paper world

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Paper Source, a premier paperie and gift retailer with 128 locations nationwide, adds two new design partners to its already robust print-on-demand paper offering. ELOQUII, a fashion retailer for women sizes 14-28, and Hanna Andersson, an iconic kids and sleep brand, will launch paper collections this month. Adding to what is already a best-in-market collection of holiday cards and invitations, these exclusive partnerships will expand design options within the collection that already features Paper Source exclusive designs, alongside Paperless Post and their design partners.

"Our 2018 holiday collection is truly exceptional," says Winnie Park, CEO of Paper Source. "From Mohawk to Paperless Post, partners have brought innovation to our collection and these design collaborations are no exception. I believe our customers will appreciate the diversity in sentiment and style while having the satisfaction of knowing we are experts in paper."

Today, ELOQUII launches eight customizable holiday photo cards, featuring the brand's iconic prints that can be personalized on papersource.com. The collection, featuring ELOQUII's Pansy Play and Orchid Potion prints takes #XOQ style from Instagram to the mailbox. Additionally, the brand will launch a collection of custom gifts that will also be available on papersource.com and in ELOQUII stores just in time for the holiday season.

"As a fashion company committed to bringing the best of print detail and color to our customers, we loved the idea of working with Paper Source to bring our unique look to paper," said Mariah Chase, CEO of ELOQUII. "This collaboration invites our customers to share the holiday spirit and their love for our signature, vibrant prints with friends and family."

Adding to an already impressive assortment is an exclusive collection from Hanna Andersson. Specializing in children's apparel, the brand has become a holiday staple with its recognizable collection of family pajamas. The playful patterns and whimsical icons of their famed pajamas are the central theme of their holiday card collection, which launches on October 25th.

"We are committed to quality, and Paper Source shares that passion," said Joelle Maher, CEO of Hanna Andersson. "This holiday card collection allows our customer to celebrate the season and their time together. It is the perfect way to showcase the fun of those family photo sessions in our iconic pajamas."

The full collection of more than 800 holiday cards, including print-on-demand, boxed holiday greetings and single cards will be available in stores and online on October 31st.

Founded in 1983, Paper Source is a premier paper and gift store offering a curated selection of fine and artisanal papers, invitations, gifts, gift wrap, greeting cards and an exclusive collection of envelopes and cards. With the goal to "Do Something Creative Every Day," Paper Source is committed to offering inspiration and innovation to their customers as they celebrate all of life's moments, both big and small. In support of this mission, Paper Source offers a creative aesthetic with a unique color palette and proprietary designs that are hand-illustrated by an in-house Art and Design team. As of August 2017, Paper Source operates stores in 29 states, the District of Columbia, plus an ecommerce store and wholesale division. For more information, please visit www.papersource.com.

ELOQUII Design Inc., based in New York and Columbus, Ohio, is a private company that is transforming the way women sizes 12+ dress and participate in fashion. The pioneering e-commerce destination for fashion in sizes 14 to 28, ELOQUII offers trend-driven style at accessible price points. The Company – in merchandise categories including apparel, swim, wide width footwear and accessories – debuts new and exciting trend-leading collections each month. ELOQUII also offers customers access to unique content through its Style & Substance platform, an editorial catalogue, and has created an online community through its #XOQ hashtag, which allows customers to tag themselves to the Company's site via Instagram. The brand is currently sold at their Washington D.C. Pentagon City store, The Shops at North Bridge in Chicago, The Galleria in Houston, Twelve Oaks Mall in Detroit, and Dadeland Mall in Miami, and through www.ELOQUII.com.

For over 30 years, kids have played and laughed in Hanna Andersson's clothing, which is often recognized by its iconic sleepwear and soft, durable and long-lasting playwear. Since its beginning in 1983, the uniquely Swedish inspired brand has developed into one of the leading premier children's brands in the United States. Hanna offers clothing for babies and kids, and is beloved for it's family-matching sleepwear that helps families celebrate all moments big and small. Follow us at @happyhannas on Instagram and find the full list of stores at www.hannaandersson.com.

