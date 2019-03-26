Paper Source Launches National Wedding Open House Events Available in 125 stores as part of their exclusive wedding shop-in-shop concept

Paper Source is the only national invitation provider to offer both online and offline services, giving couples exclusive access to a local expert who specializes in paper and printing, as well as event coordination. Currently, consultations are held by appointment only in select locations. Starting April 6 th , stores nationwide will host Open House events every Saturday, allowing couples in any stage of the planning process to drop-in to one of its 125 WeddingShop locations and speak with their local expert.

"Our store teams are experts in paper, printing and design, offering couples a partner in developing an expression for their day," said Winnie Park, Chief Executive Officer at Paper Source. "Weddings are part of our 36-year old heritage and our local teams have set the standard for service, allowing couples to focus on other aspects of their day."

The WeddingShop, available in Paper Source stores nationwide, features a curated collection of wedding invitations and day-of essentials and wedding experts who will assist couples with the selection, customization and creation of their wedding invitation suites. The Paper Source Wedding Collection features more than 200 designs from their Chicago-based design team and other notable designers like Crane, Vera Wang and William Arthur, plus exclusive collaborations with lifestyle brands including maman. Paper Source also carries a collection of wedding invitation designs from Paperless Post featuring renowned designers like Rifle Paper Co., Oscar de la Renta, Kelly Wearstler, kate spade new york and more.

To preview the assortment or to find a Paper Source WeddingShop near you visit: www.papersource.com/wedding

About Paper Source:

Founded in 1983, Paper Source is a premier paper and gift store offering a curated selection of fine and artisanal papers, invitations, gifts, gift wrap, greeting cards and an exclusive collection of envelopes and cards. With the goal to "Do Something Creative Every Day," Paper Source is committed to offering inspiration and innovation to their customers as they celebrate all of life's moments, both big and small. In support of this mission, Paper Source offers a creative aesthetic with a unique color palette and proprietary designs that are hand-illustrated by an in-house Art and Design team. As of August 2018, Paper Source operates stores in 29 states, the District of Columbia, plus an ecommerce store and wholesale division. For more information, please visit www.papersource.com.

