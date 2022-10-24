Paper Straw Market to Grow by USD 1.22 Bn, Global Paper Products Market To Be Considered as Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global paper straw market has been categorized as a part of the global paper products market within the materials industry. The parent global paper products market covers manufacturers of all grades of paper. The market excludes companies specializing in paper packaging. The growth of the global paper products market will be driven by factors such as the growth of the global commercial beverage dispenser market, rising demand for tetra pack products, and growth of the global commercial foodservice market. Some of the key issues faced by the global paper products market include the volatility of raw material prices, stringent regulatory compliances, and competition among vendors.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Paper Straw Market 2022-2026

The paper straw market size is expected to grow by USD 1.22 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growth of the global commercial beverage dispenser market is driving the paper products market growth. However, the volatility of raw material prices is challenging the paper products market growth.

Paper Straw Market 2022-2026: Scope

The paper straw market report covers the following areas:

Paper Straw Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

BioPak Pty Ltd., Bygreen, Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd, Footprint, GP Alliance Sdn Bhd, Hoffmaster Group Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Jinhua Suyang Plastic Production Co. Ltd., Lollicup USA Inc., MPM Marketing Services, Novolex Holdings LLC, OkStraw Paper Straws, Sharp Serviettes, Shenzhen Grizzlies Industries Co. Ltd., Soton Daily Necessities Co., Ltd. Y.W., Tetra Laval S.A., are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Paper Straw Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Material

Virgin Paper Straw



Recycled Paper Straw

The paper straw market share growth in the virgin paper straw segment will be significant during the forecast period. Virgin paper is produced exclusively from the pulp of pine, spruce, or fir wood without any addition of recycled material. Important drivers of the virgin paper straw segment in the global paper straw market during the forecast period are increasing urbanization and the increased demand for virgin paper straws in the food and beverage industry. Thus, increasing awareness among the population regarding the use of plastic straws and the environmental benefits of paper straws is fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the paper straw market in North America. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has passed several certifications and regulatory standards for food industry products, which makes food manufacturers opt for bio-degradable straws. This, in turn, will facilitate the paper straw market's growth in North America over the forecast period.

Paper Straw Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist paper straw market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the paper straw market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the paper straw market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of paper straw market vendors

Related Reports:

Liquid Sandpaper Market by Application and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The liquid sandpaper market share is expected to increase by USD 619.1 million from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers liquid sandpaper market segmentation by application (home, office, and industry) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA)

Paper and Paperboard Container and Packaging Market by Product, End-user, and Geography: Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The paper and paperboard container and packaging market share is expected to increase to USD 56.42 billion from 2021 to 2026. This report extensively covers paper and paperboard container and packaging market segmentation by product (paper bags and sacks, corrugated containers and packaging, folding boxes and cases, and others), end-user (food and beverages, industrial products, healthcare, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Paper Straw Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Germany, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BioPak Pty Ltd., Bygreen, Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd, Footprint, GP Alliance Sdn Bhd, Hoffmaster Group Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Jinhua Suyang Plastic Production Co. Ltd., Lollicup USA Inc., MPM Marketing Services, Novolex Holdings LLC, OkStraw Paper Straws, Sharp Serviettes, Shenzhen Grizzlies Industries Co. Ltd., Soton Daily Necessities Co., Ltd. Y.W., Tetra Laval S.A., The Paper Straw Co., Transcend Packaging Ltd., YuTong Eco Technology SuQian Co. Ltd., and Hello Straw B.V Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 110: Lollicup USA Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 111: Lollicup USA Inc. - Product / Service

