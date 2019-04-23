Paper Straws Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Historical Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019 - 2027

NEW YORK, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In this report, the analyst offers historical 2013-2018 and forecast 2019-2027 data of the global paper straws market. The study reveals the dynamics of the paper straws market in five geographic segments, along with a market analysis for the current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period.







Paper Straws Market - Report Description



This report studies the global paper straws market for the period 2019–2027. The prime objective of this report is to offer insights and key market trends pertaining to the paper straws market that are gradually helping transform global businesses.



The global paper straws market report begins with an executive summary for various categories and their share in the paper straws market.It is followed by the market introduction, market dynamics, and an overview of the global paper straws market, which includes analysis of the market drivers, restraints, and trends that are affecting the growth of the paper straws market.



Furthermore, to understand the Y-o-Y trends of the paper straws market, a Y-o-Y analysis with elaborated insights on the same is provided.



The global market for paper straws is further segmented as per material type, product type, straw length, sales channel, and end use.



On the basis of material type, the global market for paper straws is segmented into virgin kraft paper and recycled paper.

On the basis of product type, the global market for paper straws is segmented into printed paper straws and non-printed paper straws.

On the basis of straw length, the global market for paper straws is segmented into <7 cm, 7 – 10 cm, 10-15 cm, and >15 cm.

On the basis of sales channel, the global market for paper straws is segmented into manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and E-retail.

On the basis of end use, the global market for paper straws is segmented into food service, institutional, and household.

The next section of the report highlights the USPs which include, a value chain describing the raw material suppliers, paper straw manufacturers, and distributors in the market.Each section in the value chain consists of some listed examples for better understanding of the whole supply chain, added to it is the profitability margin validated by primary interviews.



Another USP includes data about essential industry perspective which contains the views of the industry leaders about the paper straws market.Porter's Analysis is another added point in the report which explains how the number of manufacturers affects the whole market scenario.



PESTLE Analysis includes a political, economic, social, technological, legal, and environmental analysis of all the regions.This analysis explains the effect of all these factors on the paper straws market.



Pricing analysis is provided in the report, which is examined in accordance with different regions and product type segments. The values for all product type segments in all the regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are provided.



The next section of the report highlights the paper straws market by region and provides the market outlook for 2019–2027.The study analyses the drivers that influence the regional paper straws market.



The main regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional paper straws market for 2019–2027.



To ascertain the size of the paper straws market in terms of value and volume, revenue generated by the key paper straws manufacturers and their respective production capacity is taken into consideration.The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue generated by value, across the paper straws market.



In order to provide an accurate forecast, we initiated by sizing up the current paper straws market with the help of the parent market.We gathered data from secondary research and validated it through primary research.



Also, we form the basis of how the paper straws market is expected to develop in the future by taking into account the opinions of industry experts.



Given the characteristics of the paper straws market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis- based on the supply side, downstream industry demand, and economic envelope. In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyze the market based on key parameters to understand the predictability of the paper straws market and identify the right opportunities across the market.



The segments for the global paper straws market have been analysed in terms of their market share to understand the individual segment's relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying the key trends in the paper straws market.



Paper Straws Market – Competition Landscape

In the final section of the report on paper straws, a 'dashboard view' of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total paper straws market.Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to paper straws market segments.



Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the paper straws marketplace.



Paper Straws Market – Company Profiles

Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the global paper straws market report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. Key players operating in the global paper straws market include Huhtamäki Oyj., Hoffmaster Group Inc. (Aardvark), Biopac UK Ltd., Vegware Ltd., U.S. Paper Straw, The Paper Straw Co, Austraw Pty Ltd T/as Bygreen, Footprint LLC, Okstraw, Transcend Packaging Ltd., PT. Strawland, TIPI Straws, MPM Marketing Services Pty Ltd, Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd., Aleco Straws Co. Ltd., Zhengzhou Gstar Plastics Co., Ltd., YIWU JinDong Paper Co., Ltd., Sharp Serviettes, GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd, and The Blue Straw among others.



Geographical Segmentation of the Paper Straws Market



North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

UK.

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Russia

Poland

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

ASEAN Countries

Australia & New Zealand

Japan

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

Northern Africa

South Africa

Rest of MEA





