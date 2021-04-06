PaperCut launches new cloud-native print management solution

When asked why workplaces would consider PaperCut Hive, Co-founder and CEO Chris Dance was clear:

"We think it's going to be attractive to businesses because of ease of use," he said. "We've put a lot of energy into making PaperCut Hive, and printing in general, simple for both administrators and particularly end users."

Chris continued on the theme of simplicity as a driving factor in PaperCut Hive's development philosophy:

"Printing is a necessity but managing and enabling printing is more complex than it needs to be, " he says. "What we wanted to do is bring that 'everyone can use it' mindset, and turn printing from complex to simple again".

PaperCut Hive is simple to set up and administer with no servers or extra hardware required. Says Chris: "PaperCut Hive brings the best of breed Internet of Things mindset and technology into the world of print, with one objective: to keep printing simple and secure."

This Internet of Things approach is in reference to PaperCut's adoption of Edge Mesh technology, the driving core of this print management solution.

"One of the strengths of the Edge Mesh within PaperCut Hive is you don't have to have infrastructure if you don't want it," says Chris. "At the same time, it removes single points of failure that affect other print management in the cloud solutions that use appliances to connect to the cloud."

Another cloud print management problem PaperCut Hive has solved is the speed of printing for users. While some software vendors have slowed down the printing process by sending documents up to the cloud and back down again—frustrating workers who have to waste time waiting for their document to print—PaperCut Hive keeps printed documents within the workplace via the Edge Mesh.

Companies interested in learning more about PaperCut Hive are encouraged to talk to their local print reseller, as PaperCut Hive is only available through PaperCut dealers and resellers.

Says Chris: "We're thrilled to make this solution available exclusively through our worldwide ecosystem of partners and PaperCut resellers. It's important to have a local contact when it comes to critical IT environments such as print. Workplaces need to know they've got support in their timezone who's ready to help in person if needed."

For more information about PaperCut Hive, see the PaperCut website: https://go.papercut.com/PaperCut-Hive-Is-Here.html

About PaperCut Software

Around the world, people continue to wrestle with printing costs and complexity – and PaperCut is solving both, one workplace at a time. Since 1998, PaperCut has helped over 100 million users in 192 countries save over a billion pages of paper. Today, businesses of all shapes and sizes enjoy unbeatable control, security, and savings in their printing. Learn more at www.papercut.com .

SOURCE PaperCut Software