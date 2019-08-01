Pappas: Cook County property taxes due today, August 1

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Property owners must pay the Second Installment of their Cook County property taxes today, August 1, 2019, to avoid hefty late charges imposed by state law, Treasurer Maria Pappas said today.

Payments made at cookcountytreasurer.com before 11:59 p.m. on August 1 will be recorded as on time.

"You still can beat the deadline by paying online," Pappas said. "Before you pay, search $79 million in available refunds and verify your property tax exemptions, which lower the tax bill. Senior citizens are missing out on a total of $45 million in exemptions."

To search for refunds or missing exemptions visit cookcountytreasurer.com :

Select the purple box labeled "Your Property Tax Overview"

Look for results under "Are There Any Overpayments on Your PIN?"

Or results under "Have You Received Your Exemptions in These Tax Years?"

To make a payment, go to the website:

Select the blue box labeled "Pay Online for Free"

Search by address or enter your Property Index Number (PIN)

There is no fee if you pay from your bank account

Late payments are charged 1.5 percent per month, as required by Illinois law.

