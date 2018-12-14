Pappas: Find out if your tax bills have been returned at cookcountytreasurer.com

CHICAGO, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To help homeowners who have mail-delivery problems, cookcountytreasurer.com now shows when tax bills have been returned by the U.S. Postal Service, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said today.

"Property owners who don't receive their tax bills often face interest charges for late payments and even see their properties go up for sale for delinquent taxes," Pappas said. "It's an unnecessary waste of time and money, and it's unfair."

A team in the Treasurer's Office has reduced the number of properties with incorrect mailing addresses to 63,500, down from 86,200 two years ago.

To see if your tax bills have been returned, visit cookcountytreasurer.com and:

Select the purple box, "Your Property Tax Overview"

Enter your address or Property Index Number (PIN)

Look for a red warning box that pops up if your bills have been returned

Update your mailing information if it is incorrect

Choose "eBilling" if you wish to receive your bill by email

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer's Office

CONTACT: Maria Pappas, (312) 603-6202

