Pappas: Get an early look at next year's property taxes; Download your bill at cookcountytreasurer.com.

"People need more time to pay. That's the bottom line."Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas Tweet this

"People need more time to pay. That's the bottom line," Pappas said. "By posting the bills to my website now, property owners can start thinking about how to pay their bills for 2021, which is going to be a hard year for many, many people."

You can download your tax bill or make a payment by visiting cookcountytreasurer.com and following these steps:

Select the blue box labeled "Pay Online for Free"

Enter your address or 14-digit Property Index Number (PIN)

There is no fee if you pay from your bank account

The Treasurer's Office accepts partial payments. However, all First Installment Tax Year 2020 taxes must be paid by May 3, 2021, to avoid a late charge of 1.5 percent per month mandated by Illinois law.

You can also use cookcountytreasurer.com to:

Search $76 million in available refunds

in available refunds Check if you are missing out on $46 million in property tax exemptions, which lower your tax bill

in property tax exemptions, which lower your tax bill Read the Pappas Study, a 20-year history of Cook County property taxes.

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer's Office

Related Links

http://www.cookcountytreasurer.com

