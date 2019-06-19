Pappas: Go to cookcountytreasurer.com to Read Your Property Tax Bills Now, More Than a Week Before Mailing
Cook County Treasurer's Office
Jun 19, 2019, 11:37 ET
CHICAGO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cook County property tax bills due August 1, 2019, have been posted to cookcountytreasurer.com, where homeowners can see how much they owe more than a week before the bills are to be mailed, Treasurer Maria Pappas said today.
The printed bills, with a due date of August 1, are to be mailed by the beginning of July.
