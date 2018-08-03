Pappas: March 1st Cook County property tax bill is online if you want to pay this year

CHICAGO, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to a high volume of requests by taxpayers, accountants and tax advisors, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said today she has posted next year's First Installment property tax bill to cookcountytreasurer.com, nearly three months before the due date.

This is the earliest that First Installment payments have been accepted. Property owners should consult with a tax professional about income tax deductions for 2018.

Tax Year 2018 First Installment taxes, due March 1, 2019, are 55 percent of the prior year's total tax.

You may look up your tax bill on cookcountytreasurer.com by using your address or 14-digit Property Index Number (PIN). Here's how to pay:

Go to cookcountytreasurer.com and select "Make an Online Payment"

Download and print your bill from the website and either:

Mail it to the Treasurer's Office, or



Pay in person at a Chase bank branch or the Treasurer's Office

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer's Office

Related Links

http://www.cookcountytreasurer.com

