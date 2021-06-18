Pappas teams up with Candace Jordan and Fresh Farms on Father's Day

CHICAGO, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, June 20, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas, media figure "Candid" Candace Jordan, Fresh Farms' owner Dean "Dino" Svigos and his three sons Dean, Alex and Niko will begin a Father's Day celebration on North Michigan Avenue and continue on to an afternoon food festival on the South Side.

In what Pappas calls dispensing "random gifts of kindness," Fresh Farms, the Chicago-based food company, has partnered with the Treasurer to begin the day by giving away 500 boxes of truffles to fathers at the northeast corner of Michigan Avenue and Pearson Street.

Pappas, Jordan and Svigos will then join Yvette Moyo, president of Real Men Charities and Honorary Deputy Cook County Treasurer, for the 32nd Annual Real Men Cook Father's Day celebration at 2425 E. 75th St., Chicago, between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., to give away 300 boxes of chocolate truffles to fathers at the event.

"Wherever we are, we should come together and take care of our city and its neighborhoods," Pappas said. "Do it like fathers take care of their families."

"I'm thrilled to partner with the Treasurer on these random acts of kindness. The city needs more of these," said Jordan.

"I'm here with my sons on Father's Day telling other fathers that they are necessary and that the business community supports strong families – and that takes fathers to achieve," said Svigos.

"We are excited to have Treasurer Pappas with us on Father's Day. She shares important information about property taxes, which is something that our families need to understand in order to build better communities, which is the real goal of Real Men Cook. The food is the hook. Real Men Cook has been a Father's Day tradition in Chicago for the last 32 years. Tickets are available at www.RealMenCook.com," said Rael Jackson, president of Real Men Charities.

"Men strolling on Michigan Avenue and men cooking in aprons on the South Side deserve recognition on Father's Day," Pappas said. "It is a duty and a privilege to honor our fathers on this special day."

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer's Office

