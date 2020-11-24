Pappas thanks Cook County Board for approving two-month waiver of late fees on property taxes in 2021

CHICAGO, Nov. 24, 2020 The Cook County Board of Commissioners today voted to waive late fees for two months on both property tax installments due in 2021, giving cash-strapped property owners more time to juggle their finances, Treasurer Maria Pappas said.

"I am grateful to President Toni Preckwinkle; Finance Committee Chairman John P. Daley,11th; and the other members of the board for again helping property owners," Pappas said. "The pandemic will continue to wreak economic havoc next year."

The Board unanimously passed 20-5643, which waives for two months the 1.5 percent per month late fee on all Tax Year 2020 property taxes. Specifically:

The First Installment of 2020 taxes is due March 2, 2021 , with application of late charges moved back to May 3, 2021 .

, with application of late charges moved back to . The Second Installment of 2020 taxes is due August 2, 2021 , with application of late charges moved back to October 1, 2021 .

In addition to Preckwinkle and Daley, the ordinance was cosponsored by every board member: Frank Aguilar (16th); Alma Anaya (7th); Luis Arroyo Jr. (8th); Scott Britton (14th); Dennis Deer (2nd); Bridget Degnen (12th); Bridget Gainer (10th); Brandon Johnson (1st); Bill Lowry (3rd); Donna Miller (6th); Stanley Moore (4th); Kevin Morrison (15th); Sean Morrison (17th); Peter Silvestri (9th); Deborah Sims (5th) and Larry Suffredin (13th).

In May, the board gave Cook County property owners a two-month waiver of late fees on taxes due Aug 3, 2020. During the waiver period, $1,405,041,598 in taxes were paid on 207,110 properties.

In early December, First Installment property tax bills will be posted to cookcountytreasurer.com. Property owners can make partial payments to ease burden on their budgets.

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer's Office

