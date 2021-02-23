Papros: MRPRO™ Distributed Through RMI Has the Best Opportunities for Upstream Revenue for Conflict Resource Mineral Data Gathering

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Papros Inc, a leader in supply chain management asserted that the program MRPRO™ for conflict minerals distributed through the RMI (Responsible Minerals Initiative) has the most prospects for revenue provisions for upstream actors in the supply chain.



In several recent international conferences, what has been brought to limelight is the fact that the supply chain data gathering process needs to provide greater rewards and incentives for upstream actors in the supply chain that come between the mines and the smelters. In most cases, these are people who are adversely constrained in terms of resources and are working hard to bring integrity to the supply chain. Currently, most corporate data collection systems generate big revenues for solution providers but the upstream actors who do the heavy work see very little monetary benefits. However, MRPRO™ for conflict minerals offers excellent opportunities to mitigate this situation for the upstream actors. It is distributed through the RMI and has been from day one, distributed free for the end user. Combined with free data gathering that are freely available based on many cloud data systems, the platform provides an effective way for large corporates to do their annual reports for essentially little or no cost and thus use the revenues to support charities and other good works for the upstream actors.



Papros brings a robust process in the generation of conflict mineral reports. It is flexible enough to allow for CMRTs (Conflict Mineral Reporting Template) as well as the CRT (Cobalt reporting Template). In the near future the MRT (Mica Reporting Template) is also planned to be supported. It has been supporting the CMRT rollup process for more than ten years. In addition, Papros also supports activities at the IPC for standardizing the data format for the IPC 1755 that describes the conversion needed for the CMRT/CRT to standards-based XML data.



It is no wonder that Papros platform is known universally as being the "Best Conflict Minerals platform" that enables companies to continue to relentlessly ensure their supplies of certain minerals are not tainted in their origins. Currently, that latest version has been optimized even further for ease of implementation and operation by offering many alternatives for users.



About Papros Inc: Papros Inc. has been committed to providing Total Environmental Management solutions to US and International companies. "Optimizing the Greenback and the Green Environment" has been the slogan of Papros Inc. since its inception more than thirty-five years ago.

