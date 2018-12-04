Papros Offers Immediate Relief for Distributors and Retailers With Dynamic Evaluation Tools for Conformance With Global Substance Regulatory Regimes

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Papros Inc, a leader in hybrid multicloud platforms for effective supply chain synchronization. The immediate need for distributors and retailers, both traditional and online, is the dynamic need to evaluate substance compositions as reported and reconcile it dynamically with respect to local regulatory regimes. Papros has introduced a sleek system based on popular standards and consumer hybrid clouds to provide such a capability and performance in an easy to use manner.

Innovation has always been a core at Papros Inc. Papros pioneered the AJAX rollups for supply chain smelter information and that was subsequently exploited by all followers. Papros has also offered industry leading test services for product data and provided high levels of stewardship in standards based information dissemination and communications.

The Chief of Papros Inc, Dr. Nagaraj said this about the development, "We are happy to provide this development for the entire extended supply chain. The ubiquity of regulatory regimes for awareness of substances in daily products means that a dynamic and versatile method be available for distributors, retailers and OEMs themselves. We have come up with just that. These tools released today will help far and beyond across all supply chains. There will also be improvement in efficiencies and reduction of waste across the board."

While certain free features are available for the viewing and for training, the advanced features are available for buyers now. There is no charge, for example, to view the substance contents of a consumer electronics item, or for groups of items, all information obtainable and stored at the customer's behest in standards form and in popular platforms.

About Papros Inc:

Papros Inc. has been committed to providing Total Environmental Management solutions to US and International companies. "Optimizing the Greenback and the Green Environment" has been the slogan of Papros Inc. since its inception more than thirty two years ago. Based in San Jose, California, Papros Inc.'s solutions span the entire spectrum of Environmental Management, featuring tools to enable corporations worldwide to deploy and manage product environmental lifecycle data in a manner that is efficient, easy-to-use and economical. Papros aims to proactively support the infrastructure needed for manufacturing and for rapid changes in product design.

Main web site for information

www.papros.com

Login for access to features

https://www.paprosinc.com/login.php

This release was issued through WebWire(R). For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

SOURCE Papros Inc.

Related Links

http://www.papros.com

