PaQuí Tequila Launches New Raise on StartEngine.com

NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Less than a year after its over-subscribed 2020 StartEngine campaign, PaQuí Tequila is launching a second equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine. Last year PaQuí was one of only 48 companies that raised the maximum allowed amount of $1.07 million. PaQuí will now take advantage of the new Reg C maximum allowed raise of $5M implemented by the SEC last month.

PaQuí Tequila is 100% blue agave tequila made in the Highlands of Jalisco. Lejana y Sola Mezcal is an ensemble mezcal featuring espadin and rare, wild cuishe agaves. It's made in the artisanal method (without use of electricity).

"There is no better time to own a piece of two of the highest quality brands in the agave spirits category," said company founder and CEO John Chappell. "With luxury tequila category growth of 46 percent last year and sales of mezcal growing five-fold in the last five years, consumer demand for tequila and mezcal is clear."

Excellent Reviews

PaQuí Silvera Tequila received a 94-point review from Wine Enthusiast and PaQuí Reposado earned a 93-point review, also from Wine Enthusiast. Both expressions out-score billion-dollar brands including Patron, Don Julio and Casamigos, and PaQuí Silvera just received a Gold Medal in the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The brand has been featured in media outlets including Market Watch, Beverage Industry News, Just Drinks, Beverage Dynamics, Distiller, Elite Traveler, Hype and Man of Many. During 2020, despite the pandemic, PaQuí grew by 84 percent.

"We created exciting momentum from our first campaign, launching robust digital marketing and PR campaigns and expanding distribution into six new markets with more on the way. We're now ready to create greater awareness and distribution of both brands," added Chappell.

Lejana y Sola Mezcal Launch

Since the 2020 campaign, Chappell launched a new Mezcal Artesanal called Lejana y Sola. The name translates to "Afar and Alone" and was inspired by the famous Federico Lorca poem, "Il Cancion del Jinete," or "The Horseman's Song." In the poem, it becomes clear that the lone horseman – tiring on his journey to Cordoba - will expire en route. Eventually we will all fall off the horse and die, but a great mezcal can inspire us to focus on the present and enjoy life!

Lejana y Sola is an ensemble mezcal made in Lachilà, Oaxaca from Espadin agave and the rare, wild Cuishe agave. The result is a delicious mezcal with light smoke in perfect balance with sweet agave fruit and intriguing notes of spices, earth and musk. The Cuishe agave adds mysterious flavor notes with no easy comparison. Very drinkable and smooth with lingering flavors. It has already been embraced with enormous enthusiasm from bartenders and retailers in New York, Florida and California.

The new StartEngine campaign is open to current and new investors now. Investment opportunities begin at approximately $250. Investors will receive perks including branded merchandise and bonus shares and they'll be a part of a community of like-minded agave spirits lovers.

Tequila Holdings, Inc. is an early stage spirits company founded by career alcohol beverage executive John Chappell and Dr. Javier Martinez, a Mexican expert in tequila and mezcal. Both brands are currently available nationally online. For more information, visit PaQuíTequila.com and LejanaySola.com. Follow both brands on social media @paquitequila and @lejanaysola

