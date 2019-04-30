Par Pacific Holdings Reschedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) ("Par Pacific") today announced that it will reschedule its conference call to discuss its first quarter 2019 financial results to Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Central time (2:00 p.m. Eastern time). Earnings will be released as planned on Tuesday, May 7 after the market closes. The full text of the release will be available on Par Pacific's website at http://www.parpacific.com.

Par Pacific Holdings First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Wednesday, May 8, 2019

1:00 p.m. Central time (2:00 p.m. Eastern time)

Dial-in number: (877) 404-9648 (toll-free) or (412) 902-0030 (toll)

Individuals who would like to participate should dial the applicable dial-in number listed above at least 10 minutes before the scheduled conference call time.

To access the live audio webcast and related presentation materials, please visit the investor relations section of Par Pacific's website at http://www.parpacific.com.

A replay of the call will be available until May 15, 2019 and may be accessed by calling (877) 660-6853 (toll-free) or (201) 612-7415 (toll) and using the passcode 13689016#.

About Par Pacific Holdings

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR), headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy and infrastructure businesses. Par Pacific's strategy is to acquire and develop energy and infrastructure businesses in logistically complex markets. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 148,000-bpd of combined refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 91 retail locations. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 60,000-bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems and 33 retail locations. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado.

Contact:

Suneel Mandava

Senior Vice President, Finance

(713) 969-2136

Smandava@parpacific.com

SOURCE Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.parpacific.com

