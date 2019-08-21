Parabole.ai launches AI-powered Cognitive Analytics for the Enterprise on Microsoft Azure

"Integrating with Microsoft Azure is a significant step for Parabole as we deploy our Cognitive Analytics Platform to large enterprises. Existing enterprise search tools often neglect the massive volume of unstructured information present in myriads of repositories and in widely varying formats – emails, presentations, spreadsheets, documents and images. Traditional enterprise search also fails to extract targeted information for contextual queries. With the power of Microsoft Azure fueling our platform, our offerings will save customer's time and greatly increase efficiency with domain-specific relevant output for complex queries," said Sandip Bhaumik, CTO/Founder of Parabole.ai.

"We are pleased that Parabole has launched its platform on Microsoft Azure. Azure's scalability and features will revolutionize Parabole's client experience, resulting in more comprehensive and precise offerings," said Lee Bressler, Director and US Capital Markets Lead at Microsoft.

Parabole's Cognitive Analytics Platform is currently used by global banking and financial services companies. The platform enables users to search relevant documents and highlight sections of these documents using natural language queries and deliver superior search results and suggestions. Parabole's unique ability to automatically build corpora and generate training data is a significant value-add for any enterprise building AI-powered applications.

To learn more about Parabole's AI- Powered Cognitive analytics on the Micosoft Azure Marketplace click here

About Parabole.ai

Parabole.ai was founded with the mission of bringing unstructured data into the mainstream of data analytics. By moving beyond standard NLP offerings, the Parabole Cognitive Analytics Platform is able to extract and make usable the domain knowledge present within unstructured data located within disparate repositories in myriad formats.

Whether the requirement is cognitive search, the analysis of financial documents; including contracts and forms, the discovery of named entities and the preparation of labelled data for your AI projects, the Parabole platform has emerged for banking and financial institutions which are trying to solve complex automation projects for, Risk, Compliance, Regulatory Reporting, Automated Investment Research and Sustainable Investment Research, Marketing and Enterprise Data Governance.

