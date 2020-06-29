Parade Media Launches Wellness Initiative with Cleveland Clinic; New Brand and Record Growth in 2020

NEW YORK, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parade Media, one of the nation's leading multichannel media companies, today announced a partnership with Cleveland Clinic, and record performance on Parade.com, placing it among the top women's lifestyle sites as measured by comScore. In addition, the company announced a strategic brand refresh with the mission to "Make Every Day Pop!" Parade.com is known for solutions, service and inspiration on trending topics to its visitors across four main verticals: Entertainment & Pop Culture, Food, Life, and Wellness.

High Profile Partnerships

Delivering on its promise to provide highly relevant and timely content, Parade will continue to expand in the Wellness area by enhancing its long-standing multiplatform partnership with Cleveland Clinic – known for authoritative, actionable content across conditions and everyday health concerns. In the coming months, Parade and Cleveland Clinic will partner on their third Healthy Now national survey, focusing on the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on health and lifestyle behaviors and attitudes. Results of the survey will be available later this year across Parade's digital, social and print platforms as well as Cleveland Clinic's platforms.

"As we continue to navigate this evolving public health situation, it's critically important that people are receiving credible health information regarding COVID-19," said Kristin Englund, M.D., Infectious Disease Physician at Cleveland Clinic. "Partnering with an organization like Parade, which has the ability to reach millions of people, will help us to better understand concerns and identify areas where there may be gaps in knowledge. Results of the survey will allow us to better educate and inform the public, which plays a vital role in keeping people healthy in the midst of a global pandemic."

Record Growth Among Millennial and Gen X Moms

The audience growth on Parade.com comes on the heels of a strategic brand refresh targeting women 25-49 years old, the most active and engaged digital demographic. Parade.com reached a record 9.2 million unique visitors in April, according to comScore. As of June, 2020, the site has achieved an increase in UVs of 326% and extended its 25-44 female audience by 355% as compared to the same period in 2019.

Parade.com's new direction is resonating with Millennial & Gen X Moms who are searching for ideas for family time activities, easy recipes that add variety and fun to mealtimes, and practical advice on how to navigate the challenges posed by everyday life.

"Now, more than ever, moms are looking to Parade.com for guidance on finding and enjoying moments of self-care – whether that's which shows to watch on TV, streaming or social platforms, fun ways to stay connected to friends and family, or how to simply feel inspired and uplifted," says Lisa Delaney, Parade Media's SVP/Chief Content Officer. "Much of that inspiration comes from the site's regular exclusives with celebrity moms, from Scarlett Johansson to Kristen Bell to Mindy Kaling, who give visitors a glimpse into how they balance work, home and family."

In addition to the overall audience growth, Parade.com has seen an increase in direct media campaigns surrounding impactful verticals in the entertainment, food, and wellness space. Parade.com continues to deliver positive, uplifting content in a trustworthy, brand-safe environment where marketers can reach audiences who are looking for new ideas and information.

About Parade Media

Parade Media develops and distributes premium content across digital, mobile, video, and print platforms. Its brands include Parade, Relish & Spry Living. Based in Nashville, Tenn., and New York, the company also creates custom content for newspapers, major brand clients and retailers.

