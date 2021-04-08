Paradigm and Shirley Ryan AbilityLab Announce First-of-Its Kind, Value-Based Partnership

"This collaboration marks a first in the workers' compensation industry." Tweet this

"Value-based provider relationships represent the next step in our now 30-year track record of delivering guaranteed outcomes for individuals and solving the biggest risk management challenges for clients," says Kevin Turner, Chief Clinical Solutions Officer, Paradigm. "We are excited for the opportunity to launch this program in tandem with Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, an organization with decades of clinical data that Paradigm will now be able to leverage immediately in the recovery process and integrate with our proprietary outcome-based analytics. Aligning our long-term guaranteed outcomes with early post-acute care results is a key piece of the recovery journey. Partnering with best-in-class providers across the treatment spectrum that are willing to be accountable and manage risk with us, is just one more way that Paradigm will continue to provide the most optimal results possible for patients."

By engaging Shirley Ryan AbilityLab after the initial case assessment, mutual outcome benchmarks can be established related to cost and recovery, with the ultimate goal of restoring patients' lives. The focus of Paradigm and Shirley Ryan AbilityLab will continue to be on patients' long-term clinical results and this collaboration will provide greater transparency for both patients and clients.

"This program marks an inflection point in the workers' compensation industry," said Peggy Kirk, RN, Chief Operating Officer, Shirley Ryan AbilityLab. "We are so pleased to partner with Paradigm on this novel initiative, and to help transform the lives of workers with catastrophic injuries so they can return home and, ideally, to work."

About Paradigm

Paradigm is an accountable care management organization focused on improving the lives of people with complex and catastrophic injuries and diagnoses. Paradigm has been a pioneer in value-based care since 1991, offering deep clinical expertise, high-value specialty networks, behavioral health support, payment integrity solutions, and robust data analytics to generate the very best outcomes for patients, payers, and providers.

Paradigm is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, with offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.paradigmcorp.com.

About Shirley Ryan AbilityLab

Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, formerly the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago (RIC), is the global leader in physical medicine and rehabilitation for adults and children with the most severe, complex conditions — from traumatic brain and spinal cord injury to stroke, amputation and cancer-related impairment. The organization expands and accelerates leadership in the field that began at RIC in 1953. The quality of its care and research has led to the designation of "No. 1 Rehabilitation Hospital in America" by U.S. News & World Report every year since 1991. In March 2017, Shirley Ryan AbilityLab became the first-ever "translational" research hospital in which clinicians, scientists, innovators and technologists work together in the same space, surrounding patients, discovering new approaches and applying (or "translating") research real time. This unique model enables patients to have 24/7 access to the brightest minds, the latest research and the best opportunity for recovery. Shirley Ryan AbilityLab is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information, go to www.sralab.org.

Media contact

