Paradigm Appoints Two Key Executive Leaders for Continued Strategic Growth

"The addition of these senior leadership roles represents an essential step in Paradigm's vision for strategic growth." Tweet this

Tom Mafale, Paradigm's new Chief Growth Officer

Paradigm created the Chief Growth Officer position to focus on delivering new and existing products and services to a wider range of markets as part of the company's strategic growth plan. Tom comes to Paradigm with more than 30 years of experience leading best-in-class health care organizations. His demonstrated leadership in driving rapid growth, while building and developing cross-functional teams, will strengthen Paradigm's ability to innovate and evolve its products and services across markets.

"Paradigm is an exciting company, with a reputation for achieving outcomes that are unparalleled in the workers' compensation industry," said Mafale. "As I join a dynamic organization with an incredibly strong growth plan, I frankly can't wait to get to work. Paradigm shares my commitment to a strong culture that values mentoring and cooperation, all to serve a larger purpose of improving lives and creating value."

Most recently, Tom served as Executive Vice President, Chief Sales and Client Officer at HealthSmart, a Centene Company. There, Tom oversaw sales, account management, operations, and marketing for one of the largest third-party administrators in the country. Tom's accomplished career has included senior leadership roles at top companies, including Aetna, UnitedHealthcare, and Centene. Across these roles, he developed a reputation as a seasoned sales, business development, and operations leader with a track record of successfully optimizing and enhancing sales performance, revenue growth, and strategic go-to-market strategies.

Tom holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Fairfield University. He currently resides in Estero, Florida.

Jason Cooper, Paradigm's new Chief Data and Analytics Officer

In his new role as Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Jason will be responsible for overseeing enterprise data and analytic initiatives to further Paradigm's primary mission of achieving the best possible outcomes for complex and catastrophic injured patients and their families. Jason joins Paradigm with more than 20 years of experience in guiding the data strategy for leading health care organizations. His focus on data governance and clinical analytics will be a key asset as Paradigm continues to deliver an accountable care management model that leverages decades of proprietary clinical and outcomes data.

"I was drawn to Paradigm as a purposeful organization that takes an evidence- and data-based approach to maximizing outcomes for people in need of the highest levels of care," said Cooper. "As the market leader for accountable care management, Paradigm is able to draw on a wealth of resources that includes 30 years of clinical and financial case data. I couldn't be more excited to work with the senior leadership team, and the entire Paradigm ecosystem, to guide data and analytics initiatives throughout 2021 and beyond."

Previously, Jason served as Senior Vice President, Chief Analytics and Engineering Officer for HMS, a leading provider of payment accuracy and population health management solutions to the broad health care market. In that role, he focused on evolving the organization around data governance, clinical analytics, client analytics and consulting, data science, and data visualization. Throughout his decades-spanning health care career, he has also held senior leadership positions for companies including Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, Cigna, and CVS.

Jason is a member of the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society and the American Medical Informatics Association. He also serves on the advisory councils of the University of Iowa's Tippie Analytics Cooperative and Montclair State University's graduate Business Analytics program. Jason holds a master's degree in Biomedical Engineering from Duke University and a master's degree in Computer Science from West Virginia University. He currently resides in the New York City metropolitan area.

About Paradigm

Paradigm is an accountable specialty care management organization focused on improving the lives of people with complex and catastrophic injuries and diagnoses. The company has been a pioneer in value-based care since 1991, offering deep clinical expertise, high-value specialty networks, behavioral health support, payment integrity solutions, and robust data analytics to generate the very best outcomes for patients, payers, and providers.

Paradigm is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, with offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.paradigmcorp.com .

Media contact

Ronda Clement

VP of Marketing

[email protected]

(727) 488-9345

SOURCE Paradigm

Related Links

https://www.paradigmcorp.com

