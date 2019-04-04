Paradigm-Changing Cybersecurity Firm StealthPath Appoints Russ Berkoff as President

RESTON, Va., April 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StealthPath Inc., an innovative cybersecurity company providing international patent pending defense-in-depth for critical infrastructure today announced that Russ Berkoff has been appointed President. "Russ is a global leader with more than 30 years of senior leadership experience, and we are extremely pleased to have him join StealthPath," said Andrew Gordon, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. "He comes to StealthPath Inc. with a proven track record of game changing success and will play a critical role during this important period as we scale the company into a number of new markets."

Berkoff is a seasoned senior executive, leader, and strategist with extensive experience in the government and commercial sectors. Prior to joining StealthPath Inc., Berkoff was Senior Vice President for Cybersecurity, Intelligence, and Investigation Services for Nuix, Inc., an e-Discovery and Information Governance company. Previous experience includes senior executive and consultancy roles at A.T. Kearney, The PTR Group, and Dell Computers, where he led sales and strategy for the $383 million U.S. Special Operations Command Specialty Services Program. He started his business career at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Mr. Berkoff is a retired U.S. Army Green Beret officer. He returned to government service after 9/11, joining the National Security Agency (NSA) to provide strategic planning and forecasting for the Global War on Terrorism for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Director of National Intelligence, and the Undersecretary for Defense for intelligence. He continues to provide insight on national security and cybersecurity issues through the RAND Corporation initiatives and others.

A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, and the Naval Postgraduate School in Defense Analysis, Mr. Berkoff also holds a master's degree in finance from Loyola University Maryland Sellinger School of Business.

StealthPath ( www.stealthpath.com ) is a game-changing cybersecurity solution, purpose-built to address the vulnerabilities of industrial controls and machine to machine interactions. Its global patent supported approach provides fundamental prevention, efficiently implementing a "zero-trust" solution at the protocol/message level, ensuring that port utilization, access, messages, and protocols are consistent with intended functionality. It doesn't just detect exploits, it stops them before they can do damage, eliminating zero-day and other OS and application vulnerabilities. In the process, it also increases operational stability by eliminating accidental events caused by software failure or human error. The solution footprint is extremely minimal, with frictionless implementation complementing exiting applications and processes. For more information contact Samantha at: smina@stealtpath.com .

