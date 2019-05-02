Paradigm-Changing Cybersecurity Firm StealthPath Joins the Industrial Internet Consortium® (IIC™)

RESTON, Va., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- StealthPath Inc. an endpoint-first security firm today announced they have become a member of the Industrial Internet Consortium® (IIC™), now incorporating OpenFog Reference Architecture. "Our solution is closely aligned with the IIC focus," says StealthPath President Russ Berkoff. "We're bringing a new approach to protecting Internet-connected devices, enabling true zero trust at the speed of operations."

Where leading security approaches work from the perimeter in, protecting devices and communications by hardening the network, StealthPath's innovation is to work from the inside out. It is provisioned on individual devices, monitoring, alerting, or filtering communications down to the individual instruction level. With extreme granularity, it can intervene precisely, blocking anomalous or malicious commands. It does not matter whether the source is malware, user error, or system malfunction, StealthPath works with extreme speed, without interfering with highly time-sensitive processes. An incremental three-stage deployment model allows customers to evolve their level of adoption, providing low-impact entry to accounts with significant potential for expansion.

"Cybersecurity is extremely important aspect of the IIoT," said Dr. Richard Soley, Executive Director, IIC. "We are delighted to have StealthPath as a member of the IIC to share its unique knowledge and experience about cybersecurity with our members."

The approach is transformative without being disruptive, a complement rather than a competitor to current information security solution. Because it functions at the device level, it can be effectively implemented even in already compromised environments. Which, given the ubiquity of malicious advanced persistent threats, may well be all of them.

StealthPath offers a significant immediate benefit to the IIoT, where previously air-gapped solutions have gained significant advantages in data analysis and convenience at the cost of a dramatically expanded threat surface. Membership in the IIC promises to allow the company to continue to evolve its offerings in response to broader, real-world feedback from other innovators in one of the most dynamic, and promising areas of information technology transformation.

"We see ourselves as the last line of defense," says former Special Forces Officer Berkoff, "Purpose-built to disarm and neutralize cyber-exploits that manage to get through every other layer of protection in an OT environment." StealthPath has filed, and received preliminary approval on 18 patents to globally secure their potentially game-changing IP.

StealthPath (www.stealthpath.com) is an endpoint-first cybersecurity solution, purpose-built to address the vulnerabilities of industrial controls and machine to machine interactions. Its global patent-pending approach provides fundamental prevention, efficiently implementing a "zero-trust" solution at the protocol/message level, ensuring that device access, port utilization, protocols, and messages are consistent with intended functionality. It doesn't just detect exploits; it stops them before they can do damage, eliminating zero-day and other OS and application vulnerabilities. In the process, it also increases operational stability by eliminating accidental events caused by software failure or human error. The solution footprint is extremely minimal, with frictionless implementation complementing existing applications and processes. For more information contact: For more information contact Samantha at: smina@stealthpath.com.

