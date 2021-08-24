Paradigm Estimate™ is Now Compatible with SaberisConnect.

"The pairing of SaberisConnect and Paradigm Estimate is a game changer for LBMs," says Doug Syme, Saberis President & CEO

Paradigm Estimate takeoff service examines blueprints and generates an itemized material takeoff list. The takeoffs can be customized for waste factors, incorporate SKU mapping to connect blueprints to specific products, and even identify blueprint discrepancies.

Together, Paradigm Estimate and SaberisConnect enable a lumberyard to automatically integrate takeoff data into its core quoting and ERP system, which reduces time-consuming manual entry and eliminates transcription errors -- all with just a click of a button.

"LBM Dealers who currently use SaberisConnect, will appreciate the addition of Paradigm Estimate's time-saving and more accurate takeoffs to the lineup of Saberis-compatible applications," says Eric Storck, Paradigm Product Manager. "And for current Paradigm Estimate users looking for a solution that easily transfers takeoff data to their core system, the SaberisConnect technology has the answer."

"We're pleased to add Paradigm Estimate to the lineup of Saberis-compatible solutions," says Doug Syme, Saberis President and CEO. "The pairing of SaberisConnect and Paradigm Estimate is a game changer for LBMs looking for a system that simplifies uploading and processing quotes, while integrating with their existing POS and ERP software."

For more information about Paradigm Estimate, visit myparadigm.com/construction-takeoff-and-estimating-software.

For more information about SaberisConnect, visit saberis.com

About Paradigm: Paradigm's technology platform is the largest of its kind in the world and serves customers in both new construction and home improvement markets, by increasing sales and operational efficiencies. Customers include remodeling contractors, homebuilders, dealers, lumberyards, distributors, retailers, and manufacturers.

https://myparadigm.com/paradigm-estimate-is-now-compatible-with-saberis-connect/

SOURCE Paradigm

Related Links

www.myparadigm.com

