Paradigm Introduces Payment Services for the Building Industry

"Although implementing an integrated payments solution has become essential for the building products industry, it remains one of the most intimidating and confusing parts of the business," says Matt Davis, Paradigm Product Director. "We have seen too many entities throughout the construction and renovation supply chain sign up for bad payment deals that are poorly integrated, deceptively priced, and barely understood. Paradigm Payments will fix that."

Paradigm Payments is made available through a partnership with Paya, a top 20 provider of integrated payments and commerce solutions, including billing services, payment acceptance, data management, and automated back office reconciliation. Paya processes over $40 billion in annual payment volume across credit/debit cards, ACH transactions, and checks, and serves more than 100,000 customers in segments such as health care, education, non-profits, utilities, and construction.

"We're excited to launch this service with a partner who is not only a leader in the payments space, but also shares our vision of simplifying how money moves in this industry," says Davis. "Paradigm Payments already integrates with Paradigm Vendo™, our digital in-home selling solution, and we fully expect to roll out integrations with our full suite of industry solutions."

For more information about Paradigm Payments and a free rate review, visit myparadigm.com/paradigm-payment-services/

About Paradigm -- Paradigm's technology platform is the largest of its kind in the world and serves customers in both new construction and home improvement markets, by increasing sales and operational efficiencies. Customers include remodeling contractors, homebuilders, dealers, lumberyards, distributors, retailers, and manufacturers.

SOURCE Paradigm

Related Links

www.myparadigm.com

