Paradigm Treatment Opens New Center in San Rafael
Pandemic related mental health services are in need
May 05, 2021, 09:11 ET
SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm Treatment with 7 locations in Malibu and in San Rafael, has been helping teens and young adults ages 12-26 with mental health issues for over 10 years, and just opened a new co-ed treatment facility in San Rafael specifically serving adolescents ages 12-17.
This location's specialty is treating mental health issues including but not limited to depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder as well as co-occurring substance use. Paradigm's newest 5-stage licensed and Joint Commission-accredited treatment facility features just 6 beds set in a beautiful, comfortable location surrounded by the stunning seascapes of Marin County with indoor and outdoor spaces conducive to rest, reflection, recreational activities, and experiential therapies.
What makes Paradigm unique is their treatment approach which is collaborative, holistic and strength- and interest-based in addition to providing for 5-6 individual therapy session per week. Paradigm provides a high staff to client ratio; their admissions screening process is comprehensive and their treatment team is uniquely qualified. Paradigm treats the emotional underpinnings of problematic behaviors. The center also conducts thorough diagnostic testing before treatment begins in order to inform the best course of treatment. The treatment team works with entire families units, propelling teens and their families toward sustainable change.
"As a result of the pandemic, we are seeing more and more teens and young adults suffering from depression, anxiety and other mental disorders. In fact, during this time, distressed teens and young adults symptoms are too often going unnoticed or unaddressed," stated Paul Auchterlonie, CEO at Paradigm. "Untreated mental health issues are creating a new pandemic as disproportionate fears potentially isolate young people from the support and treatment they need. In order to meet the increased demand for mental health treatment in the wake of the pandemic, we have increased our residential treatment capacity for teens in Northern California".
Paradigm's medical and clinical teams delve deep to address the root causes of mental illness including anxiety, depression, bipolar, grief, trauma, mood and personality disorders and co-occurring substance use. Clients come from diverse backgrounds and locations and each center is keenly aware of the importance of diversity among clinicians as well as treating diverse populations.
Help is a phone call away 877-883-1223 https://paradigmtreatment.com/?utm_source=pr
About Paradigm
Utilizing a blend of traditional, evidence-based, and progressive therapeutic practices, Paradigm works closely with clients and their families to address the socio-emotional underpinnings of behaviors rather than simply focusing on behaviors themselves. Paradigm's approach focuses on the whole individual, and the unique needs of each client and family. Paradigm prioritizes lasting efficacy as a cornerstone of its treatment philosophy, which empowers young clients to build and hone the skills they need to lead meaningful, productive lives, long after they complete the Paradigm program. https://paradigmtreatment.com/treatment-approach/?utm_source=pr
Contact:
Annmarie Seldon
AMS Communications
617-448-7416
[email protected]
SOURCE Paradigm Treatment
Share this article