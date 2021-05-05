Paradigm Treatment Opens New Center in San Rafael

Pandemic related mental health services are in need Tweet this

What makes Paradigm unique is their treatment approach which is collaborative, holistic and strength- and interest-based in addition to providing for 5-6 individual therapy session per week. Paradigm provides a high staff to client ratio; their admissions screening process is comprehensive and their treatment team is uniquely qualified. Paradigm treats the emotional underpinnings of problematic behaviors. The center also conducts thorough diagnostic testing before treatment begins in order to inform the best course of treatment. The treatment team works with entire families units, propelling teens and their families toward sustainable change.

"As a result of the pandemic, we are seeing more and more teens and young adults suffering from depression, anxiety and other mental disorders. In fact, during this time, distressed teens and young adults symptoms are too often going unnoticed or unaddressed," stated Paul Auchterlonie, CEO at Paradigm. "Untreated mental health issues are creating a new pandemic as disproportionate fears potentially isolate young people from the support and treatment they need. In order to meet the increased demand for mental health treatment in the wake of the pandemic, we have increased our residential treatment capacity for teens in Northern California".

Paradigm's medical and clinical teams delve deep to address the root causes of mental illness including anxiety, depression, bipolar, grief, trauma, mood and personality disorders and co-occurring substance use. Clients come from diverse backgrounds and locations and each center is keenly aware of the importance of diversity among clinicians as well as treating diverse populations.

Help is a phone call away 877-883-1223 https://paradigmtreatment.com/?utm_source=pr

About Paradigm

Utilizing a blend of traditional, evidence-based, and progressive therapeutic practices, Paradigm works closely with clients and their families to address the socio-emotional underpinnings of behaviors rather than simply focusing on behaviors themselves. Paradigm's approach focuses on the whole individual, and the unique needs of each client and family. Paradigm prioritizes lasting efficacy as a cornerstone of its treatment philosophy, which empowers young clients to build and hone the skills they need to lead meaningful, productive lives, long after they complete the Paradigm program. https://paradigmtreatment.com/treatment-approach/?utm_source=pr

Contact:

Annmarie Seldon

AMS Communications

617-448-7416

[email protected]

SOURCE Paradigm Treatment

Related Links

http://www.paradigmtreatment.com

