Paradigm Wins Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® 2018 Award

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, the industry leader in solving complex healthcare challenges and improving lives, announced today that two of its divisions – Catastrophic Care Management and Complex Care Solutions – have won the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® 2018 award from the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). This award is given annually to influential and innovative companies in the U.S. that meet high standards in employee satisfaction and human resources best practices.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the best places to work by the National Association for Business Resources," said John Watts, CEO, Paradigm. "This distinction continues the recognition received in prior years by The ALARIS Group, which is now part of Paradigm. It is also a direct reflection of our positive, productive work environment. Our employees work incredibly hard every day to further our mission of restoring injured workers' health, spirit and hope for a brighter future."

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors companies that deliver exceptional human resource practices and an impressive commitment to their employees. Companies and their employees participate in a thorough survey and documentation process. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more.

"Being named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the nation is important validation of the initiatives and HR practices we have established to ensure employee success at Paradigm," said Paolo T. Shea, SPHR Vice President, Paradigm. "In addition to NABR's recognition, the insights and benchmarking attained in this process will inform the ongoing development of new and exciting programs to further drive employee engagement and satisfaction."

About Paradigm

For almost 30 years, Paradigm has been the industry leader in solving complex health care challenges and improving lives. With the most connected and experienced team in health care, we define and deliver outcomes that exceed financial and health expectations for our clients, as well as for individuals and their families.

Paradigm delivers its solutions through three divisions: Catastrophic Care Management, Complex Care Solutions and Specialty Networks. The Paradigm divisions are built on expertise from five best-in-class businesses: Paradigm Outcomes, The ALARIS Group, Encore Unlimited, ForeSight Medical and Adva-Net. Founded in 1991, Paradigm is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California with offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit https://www.paradigmcorp.com/.

SOURCE Paradigm

Related Links

http://www.paradigmcorp.com

