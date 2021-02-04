Paradise Cove Beach Café Reopens After Long Pandemic Lockdown - Iconic Pacific Coast Highway Destination Offers Perfect 'Day-Cation' Spot for Food and Fun

MALIBU, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradise Cove Beach Café (PCBC) happily announced that it was reopening its popular beachside location after a long mandated COVID-19 lockdown. PCBC offers unforgettable dining in world-famous Malibu, on one of the most beautiful beaches on the planet, while observing all social distancing protocols – rating the safety of its guests and crew as a number-one priority.

"We're so happy to finally be reopening," said PCBC founder Bob Morris. "The lock down has been tough on all of us. In our last full year of operation, Restaurant Business magazine named us the 79th largest independent restaurant in the US. We served hundreds of thousands of guests who enjoyed our wonderful food and tropical cocktails right out on the beach."

At present, all seating at PCBC is outdoors and all social distancing practices and mask requirements are observed. PCBC will also be introducing an In-Car/Ocean-View Dining option brought to each car by speedy beach hop servers. It is a fun way to enjoy an outing in a beautiful setting, though reservations will be required.

PCBC is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner 365 days a year. Guests can enjoy a huge menu and unique tropical cocktails served in watermelons, pineapples and coconuts. PCBC invites guests to grab a drink and enjoy a lazy day of beach-combing, before strolling up the same beach that movie stars, rock stars and billionaires live on! Make it a "Day-Cation" and rent a Beach Lounge – kick back and relax on the same beach where hundreds of movies and TV shows have been made.

"It's time to come back to the beach – enjoy a great meal and fabulous cocktails with your toes in the sand," said Bob Morris.

Call ahead to book an unforgettable beachside table now. Or for the latest specials, menu additions, and up-to-the-minute café news, follow PCBC on social media: Facebook, Instagram.

Media Contact:

Kerry Morris

310 457 9791

[email protected]

SOURCE Paradise Cove Beach Cafe