Paradise Greens and Turf Now Offering SYNLawnⓇ Artificial Turf

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNLawn ®, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America, announced that Paradise Greens and Turf, an artificial grass company based in Scottsdale that serves the Phoenix area and other regions of Arizona.

"Providing our customers with the best quality products is essential to the customer satisfaction we prioritize as a company, so we're excited to expand offerings to include SYNLawn's high-quality, American-made products," said Charlie Ferer, owner of Paradise Greens and Turf. "We are especially pleased to offer SYNLawn's newest line of products that feature Super Yarn technology that offers the cleanest and safest turf on the market with additives including Sanitized® Antimicrobial, DualChill® IR Reflective (IR) and StatBlock® Anti-Static."

SYNLawn's extensive range of first-rate synthetic grass products are perfect for any region of Arizona since it stays green and pristine year-round without any water and no maintenance. Product categories include: Pet, Golf, Lawn and Landscape, Playground, Sport and Agility, Rooftop, Deck and Patio.

Since 2005, Paradise Greens and Turf has proudly completed more than 8,000 artificial grass installations for residential and commercial businesses throughout Arizona. Over the years, we've installed for lawns, putting greens, pet runs, play areas, sports fields, bocce ball courts and more. Notable projects have included:

A removable synthetic turf field for Ice Den Scottsdale, which is the practice home of the Phoenix Coyotes hockey team. The 17,000 square feet turf is lined so the space can be used for a variety of sports from indoor soccer to lacrosse.

Local hotels featuring their exclusive line of products, such as the Hyatt Gainey Ranch, the Camelback Inn, The Scott Resort and the Andaz Resort and Spa.

Spring training facilities in Surprise, Arizona , for Major League Baseball teams like the Kansas City Royals and the Texas Rangers, which include their artificial turf installations.

"Paradise Greens and Turf is well-known and highly-regarded in the Phoenix Metro Area and throughout the state, so we're pleased to welcome Charlie and his team to our network of 100+ locations," said George Neagle, executive vice president at SYNLawn. "Our design capabilities and first-rate product quality separates us from the competition, so we look forward to offering the best products on the market to residences and commercial properties across Arizona."

Paradise Green and Turf has been recognized for its work over the years, including being ranked as the number one synthetic lawns/putting greens business by Ranking Arizona: The Best of Arizona Businesses for three years in a row. Their success is due to their customer satisfaction, product offerings and highly skilled installers who've been with the company for nearly a decade.

For more information, visit www.paradisegreens.com or call (480) 586-0655. You can also visit their 6,000 square foot design center located in the Scottsdale Airpark at 8321 East Gelding Drive.

ABOUT SYNLawnⓇ

SYNLawnⓇ is the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America. As part of the SportGroup Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands - Astroturf, Rekortan, APT and Laykold - delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's turnkey network of 100 locations seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. The SYNLawn premium standard of quality in both workmanship and craftsmanship is unprecedented and installed by the most advanced professional installation network in the industry. Manufactured in Dalton, GA, SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives such as antimicrobials to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 200,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. For more information visit www.SYNLawn.com. Follow SYNLawn on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Mackenzie Smith

[email protected]

877.703.3824 x106

SOURCE SYNLawn

Related Links

http://www.synlawn.com

