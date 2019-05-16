PARADISE REDEFINED: Presenting a New Era at The JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort

The completion of the all-new Lanai Tower was the final stage in a magnificent three-year, multi-phase reimagining that touched every aspect of the resort, from an enhanced grand entrance, complete renovations of existing rooms and suites, expansion of pool decks and the addition of five new restaurants – Ario, Maia and Kane Tiki Bar & Grill. The new Lanai Tower itself boasts Tesoro: a signature Mediterranean-inspired restaurant designed exclusively for adults; and 10K Alley: a state-of-the-art combination gaming emporium and gastropub. Guests can also immerse themselves in the recently unveiled 94-room Paradise by Sirene experience on floors 6-9, thoughtfully tailored to surprise and delight during each moment of their stay.

Paradise by Sirene uncovers Paradise Redefined at the JW Marriott Marco Island, expertly interpreting the personal predilections of guests ages 21 and over through a selection of exclusive amenities. Here, Sirene's treasured guests enjoy exclusive access to the rooftop pool and sun deck, as well as the full use of a personal beach butler who will cater to their every whim as they relax by the water. Sirene's personal vacation planner is always on hand to arrange exclusive access to the resort's scenic golf courses, premium spa treatments, thrilling local excursions and much more. What's more, these "Friends of Sirene" will receive innovative wearable technology bracelets to unlock not only their guest rooms and suites, but also identify their status to staff – revealing Paradise by Sirene's hidden luxuries exclusively for their use.

The adult-exclusive Paradise by Sirene experience is a compelling addition to a resort that is already renowned as one of Florida's most luxurious family-friendly escapes. The property's ideal location beside the Gulf of Mexico, where soft, sandy beaches and calm waters abound, makes it a perfect coastal retreat for families of all ages. For those wishing to skip the sand, the multiple resort pools serve as a refreshing oasis, including a main resort pool and a Tiki Kids pool complete with waterslide and waterfall. Unique to the resort, Tiki Tribe Discovery Day Camp is the best place for children ages 5-12 to have fun while learning about the natural ecosystem of the Ten Thousand Islands. The Sailing & Shelling tour provides a chance to spot American White Pelicans, bald eagles, dolphins, manatees, and so much more. Older children and adults can enjoy the fast-paced 1 ½ hour guided wave runner adventure tour through the mangrove islands. What's more, the resort has recently debuted a complimentary kids and teens yoga program (ages 4 and up), providing a restful and engaging activity for their younger guests.

The debut of Tesoro and 10K Alley propels the resort's dining offerings into the next echelon of culinary experiences. Tesoro, named after the Italian word for "treasure," is an atmospheric restaurant that caters exclusively to adults and will showcase inspired Mediterranean cuisine served tapas style, highlighting the flavors of France, Italy, Spain and Greece. Tesoro dazzles guests with its chic decor, panoramic views from the fifth floor of the Lanai Tower, and multi-faceted menu celebrating the bountiful offerings from the Gulf, such as whole grilled local catches and a fresh raw bar, as well as the on-property Savita Garden's fresh herbs, edible flowers and seasonal produce. At Tesoro's sleek indoor outdoor bar, visitors can look forward to cocktails utilizing rare Mediterranean liqueurs, Sangrias served with a modern twist, an array of Spritzers created with house-made sodas, as well as an impressive wine selection from Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece, Lebanon and Israel.

For a more laid-back luxury experience, 10K Alley delivers the look and feel of a sleek and modern distillery. Whether enjoying flavorful gastropub fare seated at the circular bar, communal high-tops or in the main dining area, visitors will delight in the restaurant's elevated cuisine, decadent milkshakes and other mouthwatering treats. The drinks menu is equally impressive, showcasing more than 50 Florida craft beers and barrel-aged bourbons including rare and limited production spirits such as Old Forester Birthday, Kentucky Owl and Pappy Van Winkle 23. Some of the bourbons were created exclusively for 10K Alley in a partnership between the JW Marriott Marco Island, Jack Daniels and Woodford Reserve. In addition to its handcrafted food and drinks, 10K Alley boasts a mix of classic and contemporary games that invite guests and groups to indulge in friendly competition. Although located in the Lanai Tower, families with children are welcomed until 10 PM.

In addition to the on-property amenities, the resort offers guests access to two private golf courses – the renovated Rookery and Hammock Bay, a world‐class, Audubon gold signature, par-72 course. The Rookery, recently redesigned by acclaimed golf course designers Peter Jacobsen and Jim Hardy, now features wall‐to‐wall Platinum Paspalum turf, enhancing visual appeal and overall playability; newly designed bunker complexes; and an upgraded clubhouse with an "Old Florida" interior theme. The resort's Hammock Bay course was also developed by Jacobsen and Hardy, and the contours, shape and orientation of the course greens are designed with the approach shot in mind and present golfers with a range of shot options. Hammock Bay is recognized as a "Gold Certified Signature Sanctuary" by Audubon International, one of only 45 designated in the world.

The overall project also included the debut of a fresh, innovative SPA by JW concept. The SPA by JW is an upscale sanctuary created to demystify and reimagine the spa experience. Guests are invited to indulge in full-service and express treatments based on four core benefit states: calm, indulge, renew and invigorate. Additional spa programming includes daily beach yoga, Fitness on Demand and unique health and wellness classes such as floating pool yoga, meditation and sleep technique courses, as well as curated wellness retreats taking place through the year.

The resort's state-of-the-art meeting and event space, located on floors 1-3 of the Lanai Tower, features two ballrooms with spacious pre-function areas, two outdoor terraces and numerous breakout rooms totaling 100,000 square feet. The crown jewel of the newly opened tower is its Calusa Grand Ballroom, which offers meetings, conventions and special events up to 30,000 square feet of versatile, high-tech space accompanied by 24-foot ceilings and a striking terrace overlooking the Gulf of Mexico. Full-length windows bathe the pre-function area in natural light, providing attendees with an inspired setting for success. The tower also boasts a 17,000 square-foot Banyan Ballroom, which can easily expand to 34,000 square feet of contiguous event space when combined with the Banyan Foyer.

Located 20 minutes south of Naples and just a 50-minute drive from Southwest Florida International Airport, the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort is the ultimate sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation.

