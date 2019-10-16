Paradox Expands Senior Leadership Amid Company and Client Growth

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradox , the leading Assistive Intelligence platform for talent experience, is proud to announce an expanded leadership team including the appointment of Ross Grainger as Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to joining in his newly appointed role at Paradox, Ross spent ten years in public accounting at RSM US LLP, focused on middle market organizations, and in corporate accounting for Apollo Education Group (University of Phoenix), where he oversaw property accounting, sales and marketing, and internal startups. Most recently, Ross served as the Senior Director of Finance for WebPT, where he built the Financial Planning and Analyst (FP&A) function, helped grow the business 4x revenues and 2.5x people, culminating with a successful exit to Warburg Pincus.

"Paradox has developed market leading technology that has grown as a result of solving real challenges for hiring companies," explained Grainger. "The success happening at Paradox is exciting and I look forward to working with the Paradox leadership team to identify growth opportunities and guide business decisions as we continue to scale at this accelerated pace."

Over the last six months, Paradox has expanded its leadership team with a roster of talented professionals possessing deep expertise in talent acquisition and high growth technology. CEO and Founder Aaron Matos stated, "I'm incredibly proud of the team we're building at Paradox. We've brought together an impressive group of experts who understand the industry and care deeply about helping our clients. Together, we've created a market leading product that is changing the industry and the talent experience."

David Stiefel joined Paradox in the role of VP, Clients, with a focus on helping large enterprises improve their digital transformation strategy. With a career spanning almost 20 years in HR technology, David has previously worked for leading solution providers such as PeopleScout, Taleo, Oracle, and Yello.

Eleanor Vajzovic was appointed VP, Strategic Solutions, with a focus on collaborating with enterprise organizations to define their talent roadmaps and drive greater transformation through the implementation of Paradox's AI recruiting assistant, Olivia. She has spent her career with some of the world's leading HR solutions companies, including Pontoon Solutions, Beeline and Adecco, and spearheading multiple digital transformation initiatives. Eleanor spent the last five years assessing, building, and investing in the most exciting HR technology tools and emerging businesses in the market, leading Adecco Group X for the Americas.

David Stevens now serves as VP, Engineering, leading the Paradox engineering team and ensuring the delivery of dependable and innovative software. David has spent most of his career building software specifically for human capital management and job search, supporting thousands of hiring professionals and millions of job seekers. Prior to Paradox, David led the engineering team at Recruiting Ventures for Jobing.com and Recruiting.com.

Jenny Budwig joined as VP, Digital Marketing to lead online and content marketing efforts for Paradox. Jenny has over 8 years of SaaS marketing experience with fast-growth organizations. As an early-stage employee at WebPT, Jenny helped grow the organization from startup to $100+ million ARR by leading the event strategy, customer marketing, and enterprise marketing initiatives.

David Harden serves as VP, Client Success, managing the client support function to deepen client relationships and help client companies drive business success through their talent initiatives with Paradox. David has spent his career in the talent acquisition technology industry, most recently leading Recruiting.com, a career site technology company, supporting hundreds of clients across North America.

Earlier this year Paradox announced completion of their Series A funding totaling $13.34 million and more recently the company was announced as the gold winner of the Fastest-Growing Tech Company of the Year (up to 100 employees) in the 17th Annual American Business Awards®.

