Paradox Retail is Now Certified By the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the Women's Business Council – Southwest is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

To learn more about Paradox, visit www.paradoxretail.com or contact the team at [email protected].

About Paradox Retail: Founded in 2019, Allisha Watkins and Amanda Whittaker established their marketing agency in Rogers, Arkansas with proximity to the world's largest retailer and an ever-growing supplier community. Paradox employees a team of industry experts and creative thinkers to better evaluate each unique client opportunity. We believe our partnerships value an iterative marketing process in which together, we make better decisions, and win the hearts and minds of shoppers.

About WBENC:

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.

