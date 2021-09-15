Paradox's New Experience Assistant Named Human Resource Executive Top Product of 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradox , the conversational recruiting software company helping global brands like Unilever and McDonald's streamline the hiring process through automation with a human touch, announced today its newest product, Experience Assistant , earned the top honor in Human Resource Executive's annual best HR technology solutions awards.

Experience Assistant was selected because it fundamentally transforms how candidates interact with a company — instantly turning any existing career site into a dynamic content-driven and hyper-personalized interaction on both mobile and desktop devices. While Paradox's flagship recruiting assistant, Olivia, has built a reputation for helping global recruiting teams get work done, Experience Assistant focuses on the candidate.

"For years, the holy grail of candidate experience has been true 1:1 personalization at scale, but it's been elusive at best," said Aaron Matos, Paradox Founder and CEO. "We have a vision for the next-generation of consumer-grade recruiting software — and Experience Assistant builds on that vision. We don't believe employers should be forced to overhaul their career site to create unique, dynamic experiences. Now, they don't have to."

Each year, Human Resource Executive's top product award recognizes the most innovative new technology solutions that are helping business leaders meet the critical HR needs of their organizations. The staff of Human Resource Executive® selects the Top HR Products each year after performing an extensive evaluation of the submissions with help from a panel of industry experts.

Standing out in a hyper-competitive talent market requires an emphasis on employer branding, employee storytelling, and candidate experience. And while many companies are spending precious resources on content and career sites to differentiate, most content never finds its intended audience because candidates must dig around the career site to find it.

"At our core, U.S. Xpress is a technology company that happens to be in trucking, so it's critical that we spotlight our dynamic culture to differentiate ourselves in an increasingly competitive talent market," said Jacob Kramer, Vice President of Talent Acquisition at U.S. Xpress. "When I saw how Experience Assistant would help us elevate how people interact with our employer brand, I jumped at the opportunity for U.S. Xpress to be the first to use it. I think it could fundamentally transform what a career site experience should be."

With Experience Assistant, Olivia becomes a dynamic content discovery engine that makes any career site experience feel like it was built specifically for that candidate. When people start a conversation with Olivia, she uses candidate responses, geolocation, resume data, and more to create an immersive, hyper-personalized experience that serves only the most relevant jobs and content to each person. The experience works with any career site provider, reflecting the UI candidates have come to expect on consumer apps like Instagram and Snapchat.

The award follows a banner year of recognition for Paradox's clients and product innovation, including:

Paradox will be demoing Experience Assistant at the HR Technology Conference in Las Vegas from September 28-30, 2021. To learn more about Paradox, visit www.paradox.ai .

CONTACT:

Josh Zywien

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

About Paradox

Launched in 2016, Paradox is building the world's leading conversational recruiting software to drive automation with a human touch. Serving global clients with hiring needs across high-volume hourly and high-skilled professional roles, Paradox's conversational assistant Olivia does the work talent teams don't have time for — streamlining tasks like screening, interview scheduling, and more through fast, easy, mobile-first interactions.

In just five years, the Scottsdale-based startup has earned the trust of the world's largest employers — including Unilever, McDonald's, CVS Health, PepsiCo, Lowe's, and General Motors — and won numerous awards, including Human Resource Executive's Best HR Product of 2019 and consecutive honors in 2020 and 2021 as one of Forbes Top Startup Employers. The company acquired Traitify, the world's fastest personality assessment, in August 2021 and was recently named the 225th fastest growing company in the country in the Inc 5000. To learn more, visit www.paradox.ai .

SOURCE Paradox