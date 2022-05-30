Paragliding Equipment Market to Record a 5.28% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 |Driven by Greater Popular Appeal of Paragliding as a Competitive Sport |Technavio

The competitive scenario provided in the Paragliding Equipment Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Paragliding Equipment Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Paragliding Equipment Market: Distribution Channel Landscape

The paragliding equipment market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation. Offline stores allow buyers to check the products physically before purchasing them, due to which many customers prefer dealer stores, retail stores, and other offline channels to buy equipment. GLEITSCHIRM DIREKT, Flybubble Paragliding, Aerolight, and Super Fly are some of the popular specialty stores for paragliding equipment.

Paragliding Equipment Market: Geographic Landscape

59% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany, France, Switzerland, and Italy are the key markets for paragliding equipment in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and South America. The presence of a large number of professional players and steady growth of adventure tourism, including paragliding in Hungary, the Republic of Ireland, South Africa, Latvia, Romania, and Armenia will facilitate the paragliding equipment market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

The paragliding equipment market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to compete in the market.

ADVANCE Thun AG

Apco Aviation Ltd.

BGD GmbH

Dudek Paragliders s.j.

Fly and more Handels GmbH

Fly Market Flugsport Zubehor GmbH and Co. KG

flyneo

Gin Gliders

Kontest GmbH

Kortel Design

NIVIUK

NOVA Vertriebsgesellschaft m.b.H.

OZONE GLIDERS LTD.

Sky Paragliders a.s.

Skywalk GmbH and Co. KG

SOL SPORTS Industria e Comercio Ltda

SUPAIR SAS

Swing Flugsportgerate GmbH

U TURN GMBH

Windtech Paragliders

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, and 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Paragliding Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.8% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 83.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.28 Performing market contribution Europe at 59% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADVANCE Thun AG, Apco Aviation Ltd., BGD GmbH, Dudek Paragliders s.j., Fly and more Handels GmbH, Fly Market Flugsport Zubehor GmbH and Co. KG, flyneo, Gin Gliders, Kontest GmbH, Kortel Design, NIVIUK, NOVA Vertriebsgesellschaft m.b.H., OZONE GLIDERS LTD., Sky Paragliders a.s., Skywalk GmbH and Co. KG, SOL SPORTS Industria e Comercio Ltda, SUPAIR SAS, Swing Flugsportgerate GmbH, U TURN GMBH, and Windtech Paragliders Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.3 Recreational - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Professional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.3 Paragliders - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Harnesses and reserve parachutes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Protective gears - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.11 Switzerland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ADVANCE Thun AG

12.4 Apco Aviation Ltd.

12.5 BGD GmbH

12.6 Fly Market Flugsport Zubehor GmbH and Co. KG

12.7 flyneo

12.8 NIVIUK

12.9 NOVA Vertriebsgesellschaft m.b.H.

12.10 OZONE GLIDERS LTD.

12.11 SUPAIR SAS

12.12 Swing Flugsportgerate GmbH

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

