Paragon 28® adds PRECISION® Reduction Guide to its Joust™ Beaming Screw System - Reduction of the Medial Column and Precision Placement of the Beam with First of Its Kind Instrument

The patent pending PRECISION® Reduction Guide is the latest addition to the Joust™ Beaming Screw System. The patent pending PRECISION® Guide helps position the K–wire from the head of the first metatarsal to the talus and allows a 2.0 mm thick Gorilla® Straddle Plate to set the trajectory for a beam to pass through without hitting any on-axis plate screws. The 2.0 mm thick Gorilla® Straddle Plate is also used to further reinforce the final construct. The Joust™ PRECISION® now offers surgeons the ability to reduce the joints along the medial column following placement of the K-wire. This instrument may allow for reduced interoperative fluoroscopy time and offers the surgeon the ability to place the preferred beam (cannulated or solid; fully or partially threaded) through the guide while maintaining reduction along the medial column.