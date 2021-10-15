Paragon 28, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 14, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at [email protected]; or Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, by e-mail at [email protected], or by phone at (800) 747-3924.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Investor Contact:

Gilmartin Group

Matt Bacso, CFA

[email protected]

SOURCE Paragon 28, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.paragon28.com

