Paragon Announces Copper Cactus Small Business Leader Award

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Space Development Corporation® (Paragon) is proud to announce that Grant Anderson, Paragon's President & CEO, has just been awarded the Copper Cactus Award for the CopperPoint Small Business Leader of the Year. This prestigious award is bestowed upon individuals & businesses in the Tucson metro area that demonstrate and deserve recognition for their important and outstanding contributions to the local economy and community.

Paragon Space Development Corporation

The awards were presented to businesses, both large and small, across a wide range of industries by the Tucson Metro Chamber on Saturday, October 17th. The Copper Cactus Awards consist of seven different recipient categories that include areas covering workforce development and education, social impact, innovation in remote working, business growth, best place to work, and startup of the year.

"I'm am both extraordinarily honored and humbled that I received this award. It is really Paragon and our entire team that truly deserve the accolades – and this award is a perfect reflection of our purpose, dedication, hard work and commitment to Paragon's Mission, Vision and Touchstones that govern our work. We fully intend to continuing making good on what this award represents, and to keep earning this recognition every day. A huge thank you goes to the Tucson Metro Chamber – and thank you to the Tucson community for your trust in, and appreciation of Paragon!" said Grant Anderson.

According to the Tucson Metro Chamber, "The winner of the CopperPoint Small Business Leader of the Year Award clearly demonstrates that their company is not only financially solid but has cultivated a passionate group of people who love what they do. They've created lasting partnerships with clients and have created a positive reputation inside and outside of the company."

Paragon's Chairman of the Board, Ron Sable, adds, "I am extremely proud that Grant Anderson was recognized with this award. There are a lot small business leaders in the Tucson metro area that are deserving of this award, but none are involved in the groundbreaking technology that will change the future of humankind – and take the next man and first woman to the moon – like Paragon."

Paragon has been a trusted leader in providing life support and thermal control solutions for mission critical operations for space, military, and commercial customers for over 27 years. For more information and other news, visit www.paragonsdc.com . (Paragon's Mission, Vison and Touchstones can be viewed here: https://www.paragonsdc.com/who-we-are/mission-values/)

Media Contact: Leslie Haas, 520-382-4814, [email protected]

SOURCE Paragon Space Development Corporation

