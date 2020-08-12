Paragon Biosciences Appoints Kerensa Jimenez as Paragon Health Capital Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With strong momentum in its growing portfolio of life science companies, Paragon Biosciences announced the appointment of Kerensa Jimenez as the new chief executive officer of its capital markets group, Paragon Health Capital (PHC), a registered broker-dealer. With deep experience and a proven track record, Ms. Jimenez will spearhead all financings, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory services, and capital planning for Paragon Biosciences' portfolio of innovative life science companies.

"Since 2017, Paragon Biosciences and its partners have invested or committed to invest more than $1 billion to build life science companies, and we expect ongoing investment of up to $500 million per year," said Jeff Aronin, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Paragon Biosciences. "We have had the privilege of working closely with Kerensa for many years and believe her M&A and capital markets expertise will further enhance our capabilities as we continue on our mission of solving complex human and societal challenges by accelerating development of novel therapies and life science breakthroughs."

Ms. Jimenez brings more than 15 years of experience advising clients on M&A and financing transactions. Prior to joining Paragon Health Capital, she served as managing director of Octagon Capital Group, a top-tier merchant bank that has led numerous transactions for Paragon portfolio companies over the past several years. Earlier in her career, Ms. Jimenez was a director at Farlie Turner, a middle market investment bank, where she provided M&A advisory services to private equity clients and business owners in the healthcare, consumer, energy, and business services sectors. She received a Bachelor of Science in economics from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School.

"Paragon Biosciences has an incredibly unique model to support focused, visionary companies with the long-term capital they need to further life science innovations including novel biopharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence-enabled life science products, and cutting-edge cell and gene therapies," said Ms. Jimenez. "I look forward to leading this important organization to support Paragon's rapid growth."

About Paragon Health Capital

Paragon Health Capital (PHC), a registered broker-dealer, raises long-term capital from best-in-class partners to advance life changing companies from Series A to pre-IPO. PHC also provides portfolio companies with buy-side and sell-side M&A advisory services. Paragon Health Capital is wholly owned by Paragon Biosciences.

About Paragon Biosciences

Paragon is a life science innovator that creates, invests in and builds life science companies in artificial intelligence, cell and gene therapy, synthetic biology and biopharmaceuticals. The company's current portfolio includes Castle Creek Biosciences, Emalex Biosciences, Evozyne, Harmony Biosciences, Qlarity Imaging, Skyline Biosciences, and a consistent flow of incubating companies created and supported by the replicable Paragon Innovation Capital™ model. Paragon stands at the intersection of human need, life science, and company creation. For more information, please visit https://paragonbiosci.com/.

