Paragon Bioservices Announces Two Key Leadership Promotions

BALTIMORE, Aug. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Bioservices, the leading private equity-backed biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with proven expertise in gene therapy and next-generation vaccines, announces today two key leadership promotions. Deborah Wild has been promoted from Vice President, Quality, Validation and Regulatory Affairs to Senior Vice President, Quality, Validation and Regulatory Affairs, and Ruby Hofmann has been promoted from Vice President, Human Resources and Organizational Development to Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Organizational Development.

"As Paragon Bioservices continues its track record of rapid growth, we're strengthening our leadership ranks with the promotions of Deborah Wild and Ruby Hofmann. These promotions reflect each of their contributions to Paragon: they are exceptional leaders who have been instrumental in the current success of Paragon and will play important roles in driving future successes," said President and CEO of Paragon Bioservices Pete Buzy. "Deb has led the charge in defining our Quality Philosophy and has been a key driver in the BWI expansion project. Ruby has revamped our HR function by formalizing the talent acquisition team and evolving our corporate culture."

Ms. Wild is an accomplished Quality executive with more than 30 years of experience. Most recently, she ran a thriving consulting practice where she led Quality Assurance-focused initiatives for high-profile clients such as Genentech, TEVA, Polynoma, Cytovance and CMC Biologics. Managing her consulting on the side, Ms. Wild occupied full-time roles at Polynoma as VP of Quality Systems and VP of Manufacturing and Supply Chain at Victory Pharma. Prior to launching her practice, she spent more than 17 years at Genentech. Ms. Wild has a strong reputation for adding to company growth strategies by effectively transforming Quality organizations into strong business partners. Additionally, Ms. Wild served in the U.S. Army, where she was deployed to Desert Storm towards the end of her enlistment. She began as a Private First Class and held the ranking of Staff Sergeant upon her departure from active service.

Ms. Hofmann is a Human Resource business leader with more than 25 years of demonstrated success in creating business-driven HR strategies. Her passion is leading culture and talent transformational initiatives that result in fueling business growth. Recognized for her business acumen and client-focused HR solutions, she has had a successful career partnering with business leaders to identify change management opportunities, creating plans to mitigate business risk and developing executable strategies that lead to organizational transformation. At Paragon, Ms. Hofmann develops HR-focused, results-oriented solutions that are advancing organizational performance, creating a stronger workforce, while developing exceptional leadership. She holds a B.A. in Psychology from Hofstra University and an M.S. in Social Work from Columbia University.

Earlier this year, Paragon Bioservices announced its plans for expansion, including late-phase and commercial manufacturing—acquiring a new 150,000-square-foot process development and cGMP manufacturing facility outside of Baltimore, convenient to Baltimore/Washington International (BWI)Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Paragon Bioservices is an industry-leading, private-equity backed CDMO whose focus is the development and manufacturing of cutting-edge biopharmaceuticals. Paragon aims to build strong client partnerships with the world's best biotech and pharma companies, focusing on transformative technologies, including gene therapies (AAV), next-generation vaccines, oncology immunotherapies (oncolytic viruses and CAR-T cell therapies), therapeutic proteins, and other complex biologics. For more information, please visit www.paragonbioservices.com.

