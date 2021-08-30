Paragon Continues To Be A Committed Pioneer For Urban Air Taxi Movement In Brownsville

Pioneering Urban Air Taxi Movement in Brownsville, Texas - Paragon VTOL Aerospace commits to 50 VTOLs for 2025. Tweet this

Mayor Trey Mendez, a strong proponent of technological breakthroughs in the community stated, "This year we have seen continued growth and progress in VTOL developments in Brownsville. The promise of this new approach to air mobility is something that our city remains dedicated to with Paragon becoming the epicenter for VTOL manufacturing and distribution."

A visionary and revolutionary in the urban air travel industry, Paragon's CEO and Founder Dwight Thanos Smith stated, "I stand with the City of Brownsville, its people, and our commitment to the technological evolution of transportation and look forward to continuing this incredible partnership."

Paragon VTOL Aerospace announced building its manufacturing hub in the City of Brownsville's industrial park at the Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport back in June 2021. The company also develops flight management software systems to assist air traffic controllers.

For more information, please contact Felipe Romero, Director of Communications and Marketing at [email protected] or (956)547-6505 to schedule media interviews.

