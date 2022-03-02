Paragon Energy Solutions and Reuter-Stokes, a Baker Hughes Business, Join Forces to Service Nuclear Market

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon Energy Solutions, a company focused on providing safety-related parts and components to the nuclear industry, has signed a teaming agreement with Reuter-Stokes, a Baker Hughes business. The agreement encompasses joint marketing and project development and execution in the growing nuclear small modular reactor (SMR) and advanced reactor markets.

Paragon's safety-related digital and analog signal processing solutions will pair with Reuter-Stokes' nuclear-detection technology to provide a holistic nuclear instrumentation solution that is also more efficient and comprehensive. To provide the best design for each client, the technology can be customized to a user's specific application.

Doug VanTassell, President & CEO of Paragon stated, "This new teaming will actively address the needs of the SMR market, and place greater focus on the unique needs of next-generation reactors. We are pleased to be in a place to better serve our customers and ensure they have a reliable, cost-effective, and high-performing neutron monitoring system."

"Our partnership with Paragon is an example of how, investing for growth, we're strengthening our customer proposition, supporting the nuclear industry's latest clean energy technology, and helping to extend our footprint across the sector," said Rod Martinez, vice president of Reuter-Stokes.

About Paragon Energy Solutions

For more than 30 years, Paragon has provided an unmatched level of commitment to tackling the nuclear industry's most difficult challenges. Dedicated to quality, safety, reliability, and carbon-free energy, the company delivers premium products to nuclear energy facilities with proven reductions in direct costs, parts inventory, improved process efficiency, and obsolescence solutions. www.paragones.com or (865) 966-5330. Follow Paragon on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Reuter-Stokes

Reuter-Stokes, a Baker Hughes business, designs and manufactures mission-critical measuring devices for precise radiation measurement, pressurized and boiling water reactor monitoring, UV flame detection, and downhole sensors for directional drilling. Based in Twinsburg, Ohio, Reuter-Stokes offers more than six decades of ongoing expertise in the design, manufacturing, and installation of its extensive portfolio of gamma and neutron detection technologies. As an industry leader, the company provides innovative technologies and services, including extensive research, development, and production of high-quality detectors for a broad range of radiation monitoring applications.

SOURCE Paragon Energy Solutions, LLC